The big stories:
Deep Run, led by running back Alva Rose, is 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after beating T.J. 33-0
Top performers:
Passing
Aarek Thomas, John Marshall: 16 of 23, 238 yards, 2 TDs
Mike Joyce, Lee-Davis: 14 of 31, 153 yards
Rushing
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 44 carries, 309 yards, 5 TDs
Robert Briggs, Hopewell: 19 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs
Alva Rose, Deep Run: 21 carries, 171 yards, TD
Nigel James, Hermitage: 17 carries, 168 yards, TD
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 16 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs
Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 22 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving
Alex Oliver, Atlee: 11 rec., 272 yards, 5 TDs
Troy Lewis, Matoaca: 5 rec., 96 yards, TD
Shamar Figueroa, Manchester: 4 rec., 81 yards, TD
Quantez Christian, Manchester: 1 rec., 80 yards, TD
Cole Elrod, Hanover: 4 rec., 82 yards, TD
Nehemiah Scott, John Marshall: 6 rec., 153 yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Marcos Torres, Hermitage: 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
Carlos Alexander, Hermitage: 10 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
All-Purpose
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 5 of 11, 145 yards, TD; 9 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 12 of 23, 249 yards, 4 TDs; 17 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs, 88-yard blocked FG return, TD
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 24 of 39, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 18 yards, TD
Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry: 5 of 11, 65 yards, TD; 10 carries, 173 yards, TD
Tyler Warren, Atlee: 8 of 14, 231 yards, 4 TDs; 10 carries, 45 yards, TD
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 11 of 24, 148 yards, 1 TD; 10 carries, 38 yards
State scores:
Abingdon 49, Lee High 14
Amelia Co. 54, Randolph-Henry 12
Amherst Co. 56, Liberty-Bedford 32
Appomattox 66, Nelson County 12
Atlee 55, Hanover 13
Bassett 16, Magna Vista 12
Brentsville 34, George Mason 21
Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21
Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24
Buckingham County 29, Nottoway 14
Buffalo Gap 40, Fort Defiance 21
Central-Wise 47, Grundy 0
Chilhowie 30, Holston 16
Christiansburg 21, Blacksburg 14
Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6
Clarke Co. 84, Rappahannock Co. 0
Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14
Colonial Beach 35, Washington & Lee 32
Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14
Covington 53, Bath County 16
Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0
E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18
East Rockingham 49, Madison Co. 12
Eastern Montgomery 35, Craig Co. 6
Eastern View 47, Chancellor 6
Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23
Essex 48, Rappahannock 0
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0
Forest Park 27, C.D. Hylton 14
Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10
Freedom (Woodbridge) 84, Colgan 0
GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0
Galax 57, Grayson County 0
Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14
George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14
GW-Wytheville 45, Rural Retreat 21
Giles 33, James River-Buchanan 22
Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21
Glenvar 55, Alleghany 0
Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit
Grassfield 26, King’s Fork 24
Gretna 83, Chatham 9
Halifax County 42, Tunstall 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Liberty Christian 0
Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6
Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0
Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21
Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14
Hurley 40, Twin Valley 6
Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28
Indian River 58, Lakeland 7
J.I. Burton 44, Thomas Walker 6
James Madison 26, Centreville 10
James Monroe 34, Caroline 0
James Robinson 44, West Springfield 30
Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32
John Champe 63, Freedom (South Riding) 20
John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0
Justice 30, Falls Church 10
Kellam 38, Kempsville 21
King George 41, Spotsylvania 12
King William 49, K&Q Central 7
Lafayette 42, Warhill 0
Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56
Landstown 21, Green Run 7
Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12
L.C. Bird 14, James River 7
Lord Botetourt 38, William Fleming 14
Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
Louisa 42, Albemarle 0
Luray 35, Strasburg 28
Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22
Manchester 51, Cosby 7
Maury 56, Granby 7
McLean 14, Langley 7
Middlesex 38, Mathews 7
Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6
Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0
Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14
Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35
Narrows 41, Parry McCluer 7
New Kent 28, Smithfield 0
Norcom 24, Booker T. Washington 6
North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0
Northside 35, Staunton River 7
Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10
Orange County 20, Western Albemarle 12
Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13
Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Lee-Davis 0
Patriot 35, Battlefield 0
Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20
Poquoson 48, Grafton 13
Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20
Prince Edward Co. 50, Cumberland 0
Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7
Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14
Radford 24, Carroll County 0
Richlands 59, Virginia High 21
Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14
Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14
Rockbridge Co. 31, Turner Ashby 28
Salem 12, Pulaski County 6
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3
Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7
Skyline 39, Warren County 8
South County 40, Lake Braddock 21
South Lakes 54, Herndon 6
Southampton 16, Franklin 14
Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7
St. Frances, Md. 35, Life Christian 0
Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 24
Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44
Twin Springs 34, Rye Cove 24
Union 54, John Battle 7
W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0
West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21
Western Branch 14, Hickory 12
Westfield 47, Chantilly 34
William Campbell 46, Altavista 35
William Monroe 31, Woodstock Central 17
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35
Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21
York 43, Bruton 12
Yorktown 17, Washington-Lee 10
VISAA Football Playoffs
Division III Semifinal
Roanoke Catholic 22, Portsmouth Christian 13
St. Michael 39, Fuqua School 22
