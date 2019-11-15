The big stories:
Get all the scores on our scoreboard page.
Player of the week poll:
Vote for the 804 Varsity player of the week for Nov. 15
Vote for the player of the week until Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Top performers:
Rushing
Alva Rose, Deep Run: 25 carries, 208 yards, 2 TDs
Jordan Branch, Thomas Dale: 12 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs
Jordan Jackson, Highland Springs: 11 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs
Passing
Bobby Dunn, Varina: 11 of 16, 168 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving
Gabe Henderson, Deep Run: 4 rec., 108 yards, TD
DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 2 rec., 128 yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Damir Whitaker, Manchester: 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Andre Crawley, Manchester: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
All-Purpose
James Reid, Varina: 8 carries, 74 yards, TD; 4 rec., 66 yards, TD
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 6 of 9, 108 yards; 6 carries, 82 yards, TD
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 10 of 12, 80 yards, TD; 19 carries, 60 yards
Bo Kite, Deep Run: 7 of 12, 148 yards, 2 TDs; 16 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 27 carries, 279 yards, 2 TDs; 2 rec., 44 yards; INT
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 24 carries, 126 yards, TD; 5 rec., 102 yards, TD
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 7 of 10, 194 yards, 3 TDs; 11 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles, INT
State scores:
Class 6
Region A
Landstown 35, Franklin County 27
Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12
Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0
Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28
Region B
Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6
Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18
Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6
Region C
Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14
Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13
South County 43, Falls Church 0
T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20
Region D
James Madison 34, Centreville 0
South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT
Westfield 43, Wakefield 7
Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23
Class 5
Region A
Maury 41, Deep Creek 7
Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0
Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0
Region B
Deep Run 49, Prince George 6
Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21
Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Varina 58, Clover Hill 0
Region C
Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0
Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7
Region D
Mountain View 45, Stafford 28
North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14
William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17
Class 4
Region A
Churchland 41, Menchville 8
King's Fork High School 25, Warhill 8
Region B
Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27
Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0
Louisa 49, King George 12
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6
Region C
Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26
Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14
Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17
Region D
GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6
Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14
Salem 58, Amherst County 13
Class 3
Region A
Hopewell 61, Southampton 8
Phoebus 46, Tabb 7
York 55, Petersburg 40
Region B
Brentsville 32, George Mason 21
Goochland 42, Independence 6
James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28
Skyline 42, William Monroe 20
Region C
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7
Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16
Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14
Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8
Region D
Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21
Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
Northside 48, Abingdon 28
Class 2
Region A
Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28
King William 60, Amelia County 12
Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22
TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12
Region B
Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT
East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7
Strasburg 38, Luray 21
Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6
Region C
Appomattox 64, Chatham 22
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
Radford 35, Patrick County 0
Region D
Central - Wise 28, Richlands 16
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
Union 20, Gate City 19
Class 1
Region A
Essex 45, Mathews 0
Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14
Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33
West Point 24, K&Q Central 6
Region B
Altavista 35, William Campbell 28
Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19
Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0
Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14
Region C
Auburn 44, Covington 12
Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21
Narrows 34, Grayson County 7
Region D
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14
VISAA Football Playoffs
Championship
Division III
St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.