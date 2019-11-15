Prince George at Deep Run High School football. First round of t

Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite threw for 148 yards and rushed for 112 more in the Wildcats’ win Friday. Kite had two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The big stories:

Deep Run playing its best football at the season's most important time (photo gallery)

With monster first half, Patrick Henry downs Spotsylvania 56-6

Dinwiddie surprises Monacan 49-27 on Robert Barlow's seven touchdowns

Manchester looks ready to repeat in playoff-opening victory

Get all the scores on our scoreboard page.

Player of the week poll:

Vote for the 804 Varsity player of the week for Nov. 15

Vote for the player of the week until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

You voted:

Top performers:

Rushing

Alva Rose, Deep Run: 25 carries, 208 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Branch, Thomas Dale: 12 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Jackson, Highland Springs: 11 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs

Passing

Bobby Dunn, Varina: 11 of 16, 168 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving 

Gabe Henderson, Deep Run: 4 rec., 108 yards, TD

DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 2 rec., 128 yards, 2 TDs

Defense

Damir Whitaker, Manchester: 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Andre Crawley, Manchester: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

All-Purpose

James Reid, Varina: 8 carries, 74 yards, TD; 4 rec., 66 yards, TD

Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 6 of 9, 108 yards; 6 carries, 82 yards, TD

Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 10 of 12, 80 yards, TD; 19 carries, 60 yards

Bo Kite, Deep Run: 7 of 12, 148 yards, 2 TDs; 16 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs

Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 27 carries, 279 yards, 2 TDs; 2 rec., 44 yards; INT

Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 24 carries, 126 yards, TD; 5 rec., 102 yards, TD

Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 7 of 10, 194 yards, 3 TDs; 11 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles, INT

State scores:

Class 6

Region A

Landstown 35, Franklin County 27

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

Region B

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18

Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6

Region C

Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14

Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13

South County 43, Falls Church 0

T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20

Region D

James Madison 34, Centreville 0

South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT

Westfield 43, Wakefield 7

Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23

Class 5

Region A

Maury 41, Deep Creek 7

Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0

Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0

Region B

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

Region C

Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0

Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7

Region D

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14

William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17

Class 4

Region A

Churchland 41, Menchville 8

King's Fork High School 25, Warhill 8

Region B

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

Region C

Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14

Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17

Region D

GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6

Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14

Salem 58, Amherst County 13

Class 3

Region A

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Phoebus 46, Tabb 7

York 55, Petersburg 40

Region B

Brentsville 32, George Mason 21

Goochland 42, Independence 6

James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28

Skyline 42, William Monroe 20

Region C

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7

Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16

Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14

Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8

Region D

Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21

Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7

Northside 48, Abingdon 28

Class 2

Region A

Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28

King William 60, Amelia County 12

Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22

TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12

Region B

Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT

East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7

Strasburg 38, Luray 21

Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6

Region C

Appomattox 64, Chatham 22

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 0

Region D

Central - Wise 28, Richlands 16

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Union 20, Gate City 19

Class 1

Region A

Essex 45, Mathews 0

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

West Point 24, K&Q Central 6

Region B

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19

Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14

Region C

Auburn 44, Covington 12

Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21

Narrows 34, Grayson County 7

Region D

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14

VISAA Football Playoffs

Championship

Division III

St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription