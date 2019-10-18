Devin Flowers broke the area record for rushing yards in Glen Allen's 56-0 triumph over J.R. Tucker on Friday night.
Flowers has rushed for 5,342 yards during his tenure with the Jaguars, breaking Victor "Macho" Harris' Richmond-area record of 5,320 yards that he accumulated during his four years at Highland Springs before graduating in 2005. Harris went on to play at Virginia Tech before playing in both the NFL and CFL.
On Friday, he tweeted encouragement to Flowers as he approached the record.
Harris wrote: "Records are made to be broken. Just another elite athlete coming thru. And I love it!! Let’s go CHAMP! Go get that record!"
Flowers, a senior, has carried the ball 841 times and has found the end zone 60 times during his time with the Jaguars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.