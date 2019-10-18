20191017_SPO_FLOWERS_JM02

RB Devin Flowers has started for Glen Allen since the second week of his freshman season.

 JOE MAHONEY/times-dispatch

Devin Flowers broke the area record for rushing yards in Glen Allen's 56-0 triumph over J.R. Tucker on Friday night.

Flowers has rushed for 5,342 yards during his tenure with the Jaguars, breaking Victor "Macho" Harris' Richmond-area record of 5,320 yards that he accumulated during his four years at Highland Springs before graduating in 2005. Harris went on to play at Virginia Tech before playing in both the NFL and CFL.

On Friday, he tweeted encouragement to Flowers as he approached the record.

Harris wrote: "Records are made to be broken. Just another elite athlete coming thru. And I love it!! Let’s go CHAMP! Go get that record!"

Flowers, a senior, has carried the ball 841 times and has found the end zone 60 times during his time with the Jaguars.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription