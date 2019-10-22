High school football recruiting tracker

Football recruiting tracker

Player School Year Position Status Colleges
Tyler Warren Atlee 2020 QB/TE Oral Penn State
Jay Woolfolk Benedictine 2021 QB Offered UVA
Bryson Jennings Clover Hill 2022 DE/TE Offered UVA, VT, South Carolina
Trey Boll Collegiate 2020 WR/LB Offered UVA, VT, App State, Wake Forest, NC State, South Carolina, WVU, Temple, Pitt, Missouri
Nigel Williams Collegiate 2020 QB/DB Offered UVA, Navy, UConn, ODU, Liberty, Tulane, ECU, UR, Wake Forest, UCLA
Ethan West Cosby 2020 TE/SS Oral UNC
D'Anta Johnson Dinwiddie 2020 OL/DL Offered JMU, ECU, Coastal Carolina, UCF, etc.
Devin McCray Goochland 2020 WR/DB Offered Howard
Tyshawn Wyatt Henrico 2020 OL/DL Offered ODU, ECU
Eric McDaniels Henrico 2021 RB Offered Indiana, BC, Temple, ECU, Cincinnati, Marshall, S Carolina, Michigan State, Maryland, VT, Michigan, UNC, Florida
Kamaree Wells Henrico 2022 DB/WR Offered Liberty
David Laney Highland Springs 2020 DB Oral East Carolina
Malcolm Greene Highland Springs 2020 DB Offered Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, Michigan, UNC, UVA, Toledo, Clemson, WVU, Louisville, Mich St, LSU, Notre Dame
D.J. Goodwyn Highland Springs 2020 LB Offered VSU
Daytione Smith Highland Springs 2020 S Offered VSU
Laquan Veney Highland Springs 2020 WR Offered Army, Delaware State
Kelvin Gilliam Highland Springs 2021 DL Offered Michigan State, UNC
Jamareeh Jones Highland Springs 2021 QB/ATH Offered Notre Dame, Pitt., Tenn., UNC
Harmon, Damond Highland Springs 2021 DB Offered VT, JMU, Maryland
Michael Hodge Jr. Highland Springs 2022 WR Offered VT, Liberty
TreVeyon Henderson Hopewell 2021 WR/DB Offered Indiana, Duke, VT, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama
Kevin Gayles Huguenot 2020 WR/DB Oral ODU
Gerrien Christopher Life Christian 2020 OLB/WR Offered Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, Hampton, Liberty, Marshall, Morgan State, Southern Miss, Temple, Tennessee
Joe Johnson III Life Christian 2020 CB Oral Penn State
Antonio Webb Life Christian 2020 DB Oral JMU
Michael James Life Christian 2020 WR Offered Southern, Liberty, Rutgers
Khalil Miller Life Christian 2020 DE Offered Morgan State, Southern Miss
Jayvon Burrell Life Christian 2020 DL Oral Marshall
Taylor, Noah Life Christian 2020 WR Offered Liberty
Trevyon Green Life Christian 2021 OL/DL Offered VT, WVU, Pitt, Liberty, W&M, Rutgers
Miles Posey Life Christian 2021 DE Offered Charlotte, Liberty
Thailand Baldwin Life Christian 2021 DB Offered Army, Fordham, Liberty, Rutgers, Tennessee, UTSA
Omega Williams Life Christian 2021 OL Offered Appalachian State, ECU, Harvard, Howard, Morgan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UVA, VT, W&M, Yale
Akim Sledge Life Christian 2022 WR Offered UVA, Liberty, Penn State
NaQuari Rogers Life Christian 2022 QB Offered Southern Miss, Liberty, Baylor
Desaun Williams Life Christian 2022 OL Offered VT, WVU, Pittsburgh, Liberty, W&M, Rutgers
Brown, Ramon L.C. Bird 2022 RB Offered VT, UVA, Wake Forest, Maryland
Chris Tyree Thomas Dale 2020 RB Oral Notre Dame
Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale 2020 WR Oral Richmond
Bryce Carter Thomas Dale 2021 DL Offered Virginia Tech, UVA, Duke, ECU, Pitt
Jeremy Singleton Trinity Episcopal 2020 OL Oral Richmond
Alonzo Ford Varina 2020 OL/DL Offered Boston College, JMU, Hampton, ECU, ODU
Lorenz Terry Varina 2020 DE Oral UVA

Send updates to ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

