High school football recruiting tracker

Football recruiting tracker
|Player
|School
|Year
|Position
|Status
|Colleges
|Tyler Warren
|Atlee
|2020
|QB/TE
|Oral
|Penn State
|Jay Woolfolk
|Benedictine
|2021
|QB
|Offered
|UVA
|Bryson Jennings
|Clover Hill
|2022
|DE/TE
|Offered
|UVA, VT, South Carolina
|Trey Boll
|Collegiate
|2020
|WR/LB
|Offered
|UVA, VT, App State, Wake Forest, NC State, South Carolina, WVU, Temple, Pitt, Missouri
|Nigel Williams
|Collegiate
|2020
|QB/DB
|Offered
|UVA, Navy, UConn, ODU, Liberty, Tulane, ECU, UR, Wake Forest, UCLA
|Ethan West
|Cosby
|2020
|TE/SS
|Oral
|UNC
|D'Anta Johnson
|Dinwiddie
|2020
|OL/DL
|Offered
|JMU, ECU, Coastal Carolina, UCF, etc.
|Devin McCray
|Goochland
|2020
|WR/DB
|Offered
|Howard
|Tyshawn Wyatt
|Henrico
|2020
|OL/DL
|Offered
|ODU, ECU
|Eric McDaniels
|Henrico
|2021
|RB
|Offered
|Indiana, BC, Temple, ECU, Cincinnati, Marshall, S Carolina, Michigan State, Maryland, VT, Michigan, UNC, Florida
|Kamaree Wells
|Henrico
|2022
|DB/WR
|Offered
|Liberty
|David Laney
|Highland Springs
|2020
|DB
|Oral
|East Carolina
|Malcolm Greene
|Highland Springs
|2020
|DB
|Offered
|Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, Michigan, UNC, UVA, Toledo, Clemson, WVU, Louisville, Mich St, LSU, Notre Dame
|D.J. Goodwyn
|Highland Springs
|2020
|LB
|Offered
|VSU
|Daytione Smith
|Highland Springs
|2020
|S
|Offered
|VSU
|Laquan Veney
|Highland Springs
|2020
|WR
|Offered
|Army, Delaware State
|Kelvin Gilliam
|Highland Springs
|2021
|DL
|Offered
|Michigan State, UNC
|Jamareeh Jones
|Highland Springs
|2021
|QB/ATH
|Offered
|Notre Dame, Pitt., Tenn., UNC
|Harmon, Damond
|Highland Springs
|2021
|DB
|Offered
|VT, JMU, Maryland
|Michael Hodge Jr.
|Highland Springs
|2022
|WR
|Offered
|VT, Liberty
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Hopewell
|2021
|WR/DB
|Offered
|Indiana, Duke, VT, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama
|Kevin Gayles
|Huguenot
|2020
|WR/DB
|Oral
|ODU
|Gerrien Christopher
|Life Christian
|2020
|OLB/WR
|Offered
|Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, Hampton, Liberty, Marshall, Morgan State, Southern Miss, Temple, Tennessee
|Joe Johnson III
|Life Christian
|2020
|CB
|Oral
|Penn State
|Antonio Webb
|Life Christian
|2020
|DB
|Oral
|JMU
|Michael James
|Life Christian
|2020
|WR
|Offered
|Southern, Liberty, Rutgers
|Khalil Miller
|Life Christian
|2020
|DE
|Offered
|Morgan State, Southern Miss
|Jayvon Burrell
|Life Christian
|2020
|DL
|Oral
|Marshall
|Taylor, Noah
|Life Christian
|2020
|WR
|Offered
|Liberty
|Trevyon Green
|Life Christian
|2021
|OL/DL
|Offered
|VT, WVU, Pitt, Liberty, W&M, Rutgers
|Miles Posey
|Life Christian
|2021
|DE
|Offered
|Charlotte, Liberty
|Thailand Baldwin
|Life Christian
|2021
|DB
|Offered
|Army, Fordham, Liberty, Rutgers, Tennessee, UTSA
|Omega Williams
|Life Christian
|2021
|OL
|Offered
|Appalachian State, ECU, Harvard, Howard, Morgan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UVA, VT, W&M, Yale
|Akim Sledge
|Life Christian
|2022
|WR
|Offered
|UVA, Liberty, Penn State
|NaQuari Rogers
|Life Christian
|2022
|QB
|Offered
|Southern Miss, Liberty, Baylor
|Desaun Williams
|Life Christian
|2022
|OL
|Offered
|VT, WVU, Pittsburgh, Liberty, W&M, Rutgers
|Brown, Ramon
|L.C. Bird
|2022
|RB
|Offered
|VT, UVA, Wake Forest, Maryland
|Chris Tyree
|Thomas Dale
|2020
|RB
|Oral
|Notre Dame
|Jasiah Williams
|Thomas Dale
|2020
|WR
|Oral
|Richmond
|Bryce Carter
|Thomas Dale
|2021
|DL
|Offered
|Virginia Tech, UVA, Duke, ECU, Pitt
|Jeremy Singleton
|Trinity Episcopal
|2020
|OL
|Oral
|Richmond
|Alonzo Ford
|Varina
|2020
|OL/DL
|Offered
|Boston College, JMU, Hampton, ECU, ODU
|Lorenz Terry
|Varina
|2020
|DE
|Oral
|UVA
Send updates to ekolenich@timesdispatch.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.