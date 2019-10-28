Results will be updated as they are received.
VISAA Boys soccer
First round
Friday, Nov. 1
No. 11 Blue Ridge at No. 6 Bishop O'Connell, 3 p.m.
No. 10 St. John Paul the Great at No. 7 Potomac School, 3
No. 12 Catholic at No. 5 Norfolk Academy, 3
No. 9 Woodberry Forest at No. 8 Trinity Episcopal, 3
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 4
Blue Ridge/Bishop O'Connell at No. 3 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 3 p.m.
St. John Paul the Great/Potomac School at No. 2 St. Christopher's, 3
Catholic/Norfolk Academy at No. 4 Collegiate, 3
Woodberry Forest/Trinity Episcopal at No. 1 Cape Henry Collegiate, 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Quarterfinal winners at City Stadium
Final
Friday, Nov. 8
Semifinal winners at City Stadium
LIS Field hockey
Play-in game
Monday, Oct. 28
No. 5 St. Gertrude at No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 29
St. Gertrude/St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Collegiate at No. 2 St. Catherine's, 3:30
Final
Thursday, Oct. 31
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 3:30
LIS Volleyball
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Oct. 29
No. 7 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 2 Collegiate, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Saint Gertrude at No. 3 St. Margaret's, 5
No. 5 Trinity Episcopal at No. 4 Veritas, 5
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
Veritas/Trinity winner at No. 1 St. Catherine's, 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5
Friday, Nov. 1
Final
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.