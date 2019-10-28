20181102_SPO_TRINITY_AWE02

Trinity's Mollie Schuma gets the Titans' second goal past Collegiate goalkeeper Grace Hanson during the LIS Field Hockey championship Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Trinity.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

VISAA Boys soccer

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

No. 11 Blue Ridge at No. 6 Bishop O'Connell, 3 p.m.

No. 10 St. John Paul the Great at No. 7 Potomac School, 3

No. 12 Catholic at No. 5 Norfolk Academy, 3

No. 9 Woodberry Forest at No. 8 Trinity Episcopal, 3

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 4

Blue Ridge/Bishop O'Connell at No. 3 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 3 p.m.

St. John Paul the Great/Potomac School at No. 2 St. Christopher's, 3

Catholic/Norfolk Academy at No. 4 Collegiate, 3

Woodberry Forest/Trinity Episcopal at No. 1 Cape Henry Collegiate, 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Quarterfinal winners at City Stadium

Final

Friday, Nov. 8

Semifinal winners at City Stadium

LIS Field hockey

Play-in game

Monday, Oct. 28

No. 5 St. Gertrude at No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

St. Gertrude/St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Collegiate at No. 2 St. Catherine's, 3:30

Final

Thursday, Oct. 31

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 3:30

LIS Volleyball

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

No. 7 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 2 Collegiate, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Saint Gertrude at No. 3 St. Margaret's, 5

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal at No. 4 Veritas, 5

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

Veritas/Trinity winner at No. 1 St. Catherine's, 5 p.m.

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5

Friday, Nov. 1

Final

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5 p.m.

