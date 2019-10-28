20181102_SPO_TRINITY_AWE02

Trinity's Mollie Schuma gets the Titans' second goal past Collegiate goalkeeper Grace Hanson during the LIS Field Hockey championship Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Trinity.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Results will be updated as they are received.

VISAA Boys soccer

First round, Friday, Nov. 1

No. 11 Blue Ridge at No. 6 Bishop O'Connell, 3 p.m.

No. 10 St. John Paul the Great at No. 7 Potomac School, 3

No. 12 Catholic at No. 5 Norfolk Academy, 3

No. 9 Woodberry Forest at No. 8 Trinity Episcopal, 3

Quarterfinals, Monday, Nov. 4

Blue Ridge/Bishop O'Connell at No. 3 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 3 p.m.

St. John Paul the Great/Potomac School at No. 2 St. Christopher's, 3

Catholic/Norfolk Academy at No. 4 Collegiate, 3

Woodberry Forest/Trinity Episcopal at No. 1 Cape Henry Collegiate, 3

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 6

Quarterfinal winners at City Stadium

Final, Friday, Nov. 8

Semifinal winners at City Stadium

LIS Field hockey

Play-in game, Monday, Oct. 28

No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield 7, No. 5 St. Gertrude 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, Oct. 29

No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Collegiate at No. 2 St. Catherine's, 3:30

Final, Thursday, Oct. 31

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 3:30

LIS girls volleyball

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Oct. 29

No. 7 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 2 Collegiate, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Saint Gertrude at No. 3 St. Margaret's, 5

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal at No. 4 Veritas, 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, Oct. 30

Veritas/Trinity winner at No. 1 St. Catherine's, 5 p.m.

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5

Final, Friday, Nov. 1

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5 p.m.

