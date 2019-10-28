Results will be updated as they are received.
VISAA Boys soccer
First round, Friday, Nov. 1
No. 11 Blue Ridge at No. 6 Bishop O'Connell, 3 p.m.
No. 10 St. John Paul the Great at No. 7 Potomac School, 3
No. 12 Catholic at No. 5 Norfolk Academy, 3
No. 9 Woodberry Forest at No. 8 Trinity Episcopal, 3
Quarterfinals, Monday, Nov. 4
Blue Ridge/Bishop O'Connell at No. 3 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 3 p.m.
St. John Paul the Great/Potomac School at No. 2 St. Christopher's, 3
Catholic/Norfolk Academy at No. 4 Collegiate, 3
Woodberry Forest/Trinity Episcopal at No. 1 Cape Henry Collegiate, 3
Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 6
Quarterfinal winners at City Stadium
Final, Friday, Nov. 8
Semifinal winners at City Stadium
LIS Field hockey
Play-in game, Monday, Oct. 28
No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield 7, No. 5 St. Gertrude 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, Oct. 29
No. 4 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Collegiate at No. 2 St. Catherine's, 3:30
Final, Thursday, Oct. 31
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 3:30
LIS girls volleyball
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Oct. 29
No. 7 St. Anne's-Belfield at No. 2 Collegiate, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Saint Gertrude at No. 3 St. Margaret's, 5
No. 5 Trinity Episcopal at No. 4 Veritas, 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, Oct. 30
Veritas/Trinity winner at No. 1 St. Catherine's, 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5
Final, Friday, Nov. 1
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5 p.m.
