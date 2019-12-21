Hopewell logo

Hopewell High School

Elvin Edmonds IV scored 23 points, and Hopewell made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to hold off Prince George 64-57 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament boys consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High.

Edmonds had 17 points at halftime, when the Blue Devils built a 34-26 lead. Prince George closed the deficit to two by the end of the third quarter as Khalif Dickson scored 7 of his 11 points.

The Blue Devils had a 57-54 lead when they started a parade to the foul line. Dennard Hutchinson added 15 points for fifth-ranked Hopewell.

Curtis Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Prince George. Chris Allen added 16 points.

Hopewell        16   18   13   17 -- 64

Prince George 12  14   19   12 -- 57

PG – Soto 7, Brown 3, Pine 1, Cu. Allen 19, Dickson 11, Ch. Allen 16.

Hope – Edmonds 23, Puaauli-Pelham 9, Coleman 8, Strickland 5, Richardson 2, Hutchinson 15, Greene 2.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription