Elvin Edmonds IV scored 23 points, and Hopewell made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to hold off Prince George 64-57 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament boys consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High.
Edmonds had 17 points at halftime, when the Blue Devils built a 34-26 lead. Prince George closed the deficit to two by the end of the third quarter as Khalif Dickson scored 7 of his 11 points.
The Blue Devils had a 57-54 lead when they started a parade to the foul line. Dennard Hutchinson added 15 points for fifth-ranked Hopewell.
Curtis Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Prince George. Chris Allen added 16 points.
Hopewell 16 18 13 17 -- 64
Prince George 12 14 19 12 -- 57
PG – Soto 7, Brown 3, Pine 1, Cu. Allen 19, Dickson 11, Ch. Allen 16.
Hope – Edmonds 23, Puaauli-Pelham 9, Coleman 8, Strickland 5, Richardson 2, Hutchinson 15, Greene 2.
