LEESBURG — One thousand and ninety-nine days have passed since Andy Aldridge, then a freshman, stood victorious as a state champion for the first time after taking the lead in the final 2 seconds to defeat Mountain View’s Rodrigo Silva.
“After I won my first, that’s probably the hardest one right there,” he said. “[You’re a] freshman coming in, you’re the underdog, no one thinks you’re going to win. And I just had to overcome that, and after that, I gained a bunch of confidence.”
That was the start of a journey that would carry him to two more state titles across his sophomore and junior seasons and set up a shot at history for the senior at Tuscarora High School on Saturday.
He took that shot, racking up seven takedowns and adding a near-fall and an escape to rout Hanover’s Aden Halsey 18-5 in the 220-pound Class 4 state wrestling final and become the first four-time wrestling champion from Lee-Davis High or Hanover County.
He’s been eyeing that achievement since he was about 7 years old, when Hopewell’s Cody Allala walked into the youth wrestling gym and was announced as a four-time state champion.
“I was like … I want to win four state titles,” Aldridge said.
Aldridge advanced to the state quarterfinals on a forfeit, then pinned E.C. Glass’s Devin Bailey in one minute and 22 seconds before racking up 20 points in 150 seconds to defeat his semifinal opponent, Fauquier’s Thomas Heisler, by a 20-5 tech fall.
His senior season was, according to his 42-0 record, his best, as he went undefeated for the first time in his four years.
“You can’t take days off,” Aldridge said. “You can’t go home [and say] ‘I’m not going to wrestle today, I’m not going to work out today.’ You’ve got to go out there and grind every day. You’ve got to have the mentality to get better every day.”
Halsey reached the 220 final by pinning Kettle Run’s Jacob Wirick in 3:45 in the first round, edging past Churchland’s Charles Grant 5-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals and routing Salem’s Cameron Martindale in a 13-2 major decision in the semifinals.
Two more wrestlers from the Richmond area joined Halsey in earning state runner-up results. Powhatan’s Sean Hall, who before the 126-pound final won all of his postseason matches by pin, took a loss by pin in 3:11 to Fauquier County’s D.J. Richards. In his earlier matches, Hall pinned Salem’s Haden Smith in 51 seconds in the first round, Loudoun County’s Luke Roberts in 3:18 in the quarterfinals and Orange County’s Blake Wilson in 1:30 in the semifinals.
Hanover’s Josh Epperly, wrestling at 170 pounds, lost to Courtland’s Cris Reynoso in a 9-3 decision. Epperly reached the final by defeating Loudoun County’s Josh Pettiford 8-6 in overtime in the first round, pinning Warwick’s Staley Hampton in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals and beating Liberty’s Royce Hall in a 7-4 decision in the semifinals.
Fauquier won the Class 4 team state championship with 170.5 points ahead of runner-up Great Bridge (164) and third-place finisher Liberty (139). Hanover was sixth (70.5) and Powhatan placed seventh (69).
Top 10 team scores: 1. Fauquier 170.5; 2. Great Bridge 164; 3. Liberty (Bealeton); 139; 4. Eastern View 138; 5. Jefferson Forest 121; 6. Hanover 70.5; 7. Powhatan 69; 8. Orange County 59; 9. Amherst County 58; 10. Heritage (Leesburg) 53
Local wrestlers in finals: 126: D.J. Richards (FAU) p. Sean Hall (POW) 3:11; 170: Cris Reynoso (COU) dec. Josh Epperly (HAN) 9-3 ;220: Aldridge (LD) m.d. Aden Halsey (HAN) 18-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.