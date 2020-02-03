Lee Davis.jpg

Ashley Gill of Broadway scored a 35.65 and was the all-around champion at the Richmond District gymnastics event on Saturday. Broadway finished with the highest team score, 136.325, followed by Lee-Davis, 134.925. 

Sydney Owens of Lee-Davis posted the highest local score, 34.125. Sophie Weaver of Broadway (33.925) finished third, and Madi Wangensteen of Lee-Davis (33.65) was fourth.

Hanover finished third as a team, followed by Great Bridge fourth, Patrick Henry fifth and Turner Ashby sixth.  

All around scores: Ashley Gill, Broadway, 35.65; Sydney Owens, Lee-Davis, 34.125; Sophie Weaver, Broadway, 33.925; Madi Wangenteen, Lee-Davis, 33.65; Bri Luellen, Lee-Davis, 33.35; Madison Klump, Hanover, 32.975; Jordan Driver, Broadway, 32.6; Aubrey Young, Hanover, 32.8; Avery Herndon, Hanover, 31.4; Haley Rutherford, Patrick Henry, 31.6; Kira Brittingham, Great Bridge, 31.1; Madison Spence, Patrick Henry, 30.875; Lily Voekler, Patrick Henry, 28.25; Gracie Armstrong, Turner Ashby, 27.625; Laney Biddle, Turner Ashby, 27.3; Gena Day Miller, Turner Ashby, 22.95; Sara Kareem, Spotswood, 12.525. 

