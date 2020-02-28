ETTRICK — Life Christian will get the chance to defend its VISAA Division III state title. After winning its first in program history in 2019, Life is back in the state final after defeating Covenant 69-51 on Friday in the semifinals.
Ikechi Chantilou paced Life (16-5) with 20 points. Kenard Richardson tallied 17, and Kenari Jones added nine.
Life Christian took advantage of its size inside, with Richardson, Chantilou and Jones tallying five points apiece as the Eagles built an 18-13 lead after one quarter.
Chantilou looked to put the game away in the second with six big points, including a big dunk in traffic with 4:33 left to build a 30-16 lead. The junior was accessed a technical foul on the play for hanging on the rim.
The technical gave Covenant a boost, and coach Clark Walker’s team closed the half on a 12-2 spurt to trim the lead to 34-28 at intermission. Jonas Sanker led the charge with seven points.
In the third, Sanker hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bryson Alley added another from the corner as Covenant pulled to within 47-41 with 2:39 left in the quarter. Life Christian closed the quarter with six points to stretch the lead back to 10.
Walker’s team trimmed the lead to 11 points twice in the fourth quarter, including on a three-point play from Jonas Sanker with 4:41 left, but it Life Christian was too much to overcome.
“We had our chances,” Walker said. “It was a five-point game a couple of times and we had some possessions and transition opportunities where if we could get it to one possession, we could change the game. It just shows that the difference between winning and losing at this level is so razor-thin and you’ve got to execute well,” Walker said. “Hats off to Life Christian, in the fourth, they continued to pounce and we were unable to respond.”
Covenant (21-7) had a strong start to the semifinals, opening up an 11-7 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter. Jonas Sanker led all scorers with 24 points, including 14 in the second half. Bryson Alley and Nic Sanker each finished with seven points apiece, while Will Maupin added six more in the paint in his final high school game.
“I’m just so encouraged by our continued endurance,” Walker said. “It is fitting that it’s at the end, because these guys continued to play to the end.”
