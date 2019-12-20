Life Christian narrowly edged out host Hopewell in a wild final-minute sequence that led to a 52-51 Eagles win in the first round of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles started the fourth with a 3 by Michael Kennedy to extend their lead to 15 points. The play of the game came soon after when Life Christian’s Kenard Richardson drove from half court to the basket while weaving through three defenders before dishing it off to Washington for a slam.
The Blue Devils trailed by 6 late before a Dennard Hutchinson basket. James Puaauli-Pelham then stole the inbounds pass and scored to cut the deficit to 2. The Eagles responded on the ensuing possession with an alley-oop finished off by Washington.
Hopewell’s Elvin Edmunds converted on a traditional 3-point play with less than a minute remaining to trail by 2. After Life Christian made a free throw, Hutchinson responded with a basket. An Eagles turnover and two free throws from Edmunds gave the Blue Devils the lead with seconds remaining.
Washington then drove down the court and was fouled. He made both free throws to put Life Christian back up for good.
Richard led the Eagles with 13 points and Ikechi Chantilou added 12. Both Will Henderson and Washington had 8 in the win.
The Eagles grabbed a slight lead in the second quarter, a quarter that featured a thundering Chantilou dunk for the Eagles.
The Blue Devils struggled mightily from the field and from the free throw line in the third. They were outscored 12-3 in the period, capped off by a Logan Washington slam for the Eagles.
Edmunds scored 23 points in the loss. Hutchinson added 10 and Randall Richardson 7.
Life Christian 11 13 12 16 – 52
Hopewell 11 10 3 27 – 51
