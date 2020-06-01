LIVE: Watch the Times-Dispatch/Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards presentation starting at 7 p.m.

Each year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Sports Backers select one high school senior boy and one girl as the scholar-athletes of the year. The 2020 winners will be announced Monday during a video presentation that begins at 7 p.m. Click play on the video to watch it above.

The video announcement is being held in lieu of the scholar-athlete banquet that is typically held each year at The Jefferson Hotel.

The winners will receive $5,750 each in scholarships. The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers also will name two runners-up who will receive $3,500 apiece. Eight other boys and eight other girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.

