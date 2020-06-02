ms vshlwrestlingclass3 022220 p18

A detailed view of VHSL championship medals.

 The Roanoke Times

VHSL executive director Billy Haun knows people want a plan for high school sports this fall.

He also knows his group isn't in a position to decide yet.

"There are still a lot of what-ifs," Haun said on Monday.

Foremost among those is waiting to see what school districts will decide about fall classes. The decision between online learning, in-person learning or some combination will provide the groundwork that sports teams and coaches have to work with.

So for now, the VHSL watches and waits, and has begun brainstorming what sports would look like in each potential outcome.

"We can't really come up with a plan yet," Haun said. "But we're thinking about possibilities within each scenario."

Haun cautioned against believing word-of-mouth or social media rumors that may be spread by people who have seen one contingency plan and mistakenly believed the VHSL is moving in that direction.

He said the league's executive committee is scheduled to convene on June 25th, and he's hopeful that the situation will be clearer by then so the committee can discuss possible options for fall play.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

@michaelpRTD

