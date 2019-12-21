Collegiate logo

Mac Macdonald poured in 33 points and Collegiate made some crucial free throws in the final 28 seconds to beat Armstrong 57-51 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament boys consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High School.

The Cougars opened a 36-29 lead after three quarters, but the Wildcats whittled it to a point on Kevon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. Jalen Pierce gave Collegiate a three-point margin with a pair of free throws, and the Cougars added three more at the line.

Macdonald made five 3-pointers, three coming as part of a 23-point second half. Johnson scored 20 points and Ra’quan Lee-Bryson had 17 for Armstrong.

Collegiate     7  15  14  21 -- 57

Armstrong  16   7   6   22 -- 51

Coll – Nimaga 5, Pierce 2, Melvin 6, Coleman 1, Budd 2, Macdonald 33, Ryan 2, McCown 6.

Arm – Williams 8, Lee-Bryson 17, K. Johnson 20, T. Johnson 4, Kane 2.

