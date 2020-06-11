Marvin Bridges, a well-known youth league coach and minister in the Northside area who became the head football coach at John Marshall High School, died on Monday. He was 65.
Mr. Bridges was so prominent around Highland Park that “you could say ‘Coach B,’ and they knew who you were talking about,” said Kevin Burden, who coached with Mr. Bridges at Jayem.
Mr. Bridges’ football and basketball teams in the Hotchkiss youth organization won a lot of championships before he moved to the high school level.
“I think someone counted and it was like 15 championships in football,” said his son, DeMario. “In basketball, he won like eight championships.”
Mr. Bridges, who went to Maggie Walker and Huguenot, became watched his sons Marvin Jr. (1989-92) and DeMario (1994-97) play football for the Justices.
Mr. Bridges started videotaping DeMario’s games — after paying to get in — and the team, which didn’t have a video recorder, would watch the tapes the next day, DeMario said.
Burden was Jayem’s head coach from 2000-2003, with Mr. Bridges coming aboard as the JV coach. He became the head coach in 2005.
He took over a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 1996 and produced a 6-4 mark in his third season. The Justices went 7-3 in 2011 and 6-4 in 2012. He was let go after a winless season in 2013.
Mr. Bridges became an assistant at Atlee and L.C. Bird after leaving John Marshall, where he also served as the JV basketball coach. He also was as an assistant football coach at Thomas Jefferson earlier.
“He was a very kind person,” Burden said. “He really loved helping kids. He loved football. He loved basketball, too, but I think his favorite sport was football.”
Burden said Mr. Bridges was “a staunch Pittsburgh Steelers fan.”
“I’m a staunch Oakland Raiders fan,” he said. “We had some conversations about that.”
Mr. Bridges worked for Reynolds Metals Co. for most of his career. He also was a youth counselor and owned A Touch of Class Event Hall with his wife, Columbia.
“He was a father-figure to a lot of kids, especially growing up in Northside,” DeMario said. “Teaching and coaching in Northside, a lot of kids didn’t have fathers. He would go out of his way to make sure they had cleats, go out of his way to make sure they had clothes. On Sundays, he’d take kids to church. He was just a very praying man who definitely believed in God, and he tried to lead men to become better men.
“He gave a lot of guys their first coaching opportunity. … Even if it was coming out of his own pocket, he just went out of his way to really help people. I think that’s why it’s such a big hit to the community because of the fact how much he helped people become better.
“Someone messaged me [Wednesday] and was like, ‘Man, the reason I coached is because of your dad. I always wanted to be like him.’”
Mr. Bridges is survived by his wife; daughters Jennifer Bridges and Latesha Thompson; sons Marvin Jr., DeMario and Ronson Giggetts; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Bridges; five sisters; a lot of grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilson & Associates’ at 5008 Nine Mile Road. Interment will be Oakwood Cemetery.
