Quint Dingledine shot a 70, second-best among individual golfers, to lead Monacan to a title at the Class 4, Region B golf tournament at Mattaponi Springs on Monday.
Monacan shot 299 as a team, 30 strokes better than runner-up Patrick Henry. Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson medaled, shooting a 66. Louisa’s Zane Moore was third (72).
Team scores: 1. Patrick Henry 329, 2. Monacan 299, 3. Orange 360, 4. Eastern View 399
MON: Dingledine 70, Neale 73, Latham 74, Campbell 82
PH: Rathbone 73, Ailor 79, Krishnamurthy 88, Baskind 89
Region 6A
Cosby qualified for the Class 6 state tournament, shooting a 305, good for second behind Kellam’s 299 at Water’s Edge Country Club.
James River’s Duncan Andres qualified as an individual, he shot a 73, good for third overall. The Rapids shot 308 as a team and placed third.
Team scores: 1. Kellam 299, 2. Cosby 305, 3. James River 308, 4. Franklin County 315, 5. Ocean Lakes 338, 6. Western Branch 358, 7. Grassfield 366, 8. Landstown 379
COS: Reasoner 74, Polinchock 75, Tarczynski 77, Hollberg 79
JR: Andres 73, Boswell 77, Stacy 79, Wilson 79, Haske 79
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.