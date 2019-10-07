Quint Dingledine shot a 70, second-best among individual golfers, to lead Monacan to a title at the Class 4, Region B golf tournament at Mattaponi Springs on Monday.

Monacan shot 299 as a team, 30 strokes better than runner-up Patrick Henry. Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson medaled, shooting a 66. Louisa’s Zane Moore was third (72).

Team scores: 1. Patrick Henry 329, 2. Monacan 299, 3. Orange 360, 4. Eastern View 399

MON: Dingledine 70, Neale 73, Latham 74, Campbell 82

PH: Rathbone 73, Ailor 79, Krishnamurthy 88, Baskind 89

Region 6A

Cosby qualified for the Class 6 state tournament, shooting a 305, good for second behind Kellam’s 299 at Water’s Edge Country Club.

James River’s Duncan Andres qualified as an individual, he shot a 73, good for third overall. The Rapids shot 308 as a team and placed third.

Team scores: 1. Kellam 299, 2. Cosby 305, 3. James River 308, 4. Franklin County 315, 5. Ocean Lakes 338, 6. Western Branch 358, 7. Grassfield 366, 8. Landstown 379

COS: Reasoner 74, Polinchock 75, Tarczynski 77, Hollberg 79

JR: Andres 73, Boswell 77, Stacy 79, Wilson 79, Haske 79

