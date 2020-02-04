No fun.
Not the second quarter anyway.
The other three?
They were definitely more to the Hanover Hawks’ liking.
“Yeah, I’d say that’s about right,” said Mike Rohr, the Hawks’ coach, moments after his squad defeated visiting Henrico 59-44 Tuesday night.
“Early in the second quarter, we got away from doing the things we’re good at. Once we settled down, executed, and took care of the basketball, we got back on track.”
That’s for sure.
Hanover, 16-1 and No. 6 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, jumped to a 16-10 lead after the first eight minutes but encountered the Warriors’ passionately played, Jada Walker-led 2-2-1 press in the second.
In the first 3:38, the visitors — quick, fast and athletic — forced five turnovers, three of which they converted to baskets, and used a 12-0 run to take a 22-16 lead.
The Warriors (13-5) scored 14 first half points off turnovers and led 23-22 at the break, but their advantage was short-lived.
Rohr’s crew regrouped, returned in the third quarter, went up 24-23 on Emily Mott’s transition layup at 7:07 off a Madison Miller assist, and never trailed again.
“We didn’t handle the press,” said Miller, a 5-6 senior guard, of that second-quarter setback. “We got down on ourselves, but we came back, picked each other up and believed in ourselves.”
In the third period, the Hawks used a 2-3 zone with a variety of looks in an attempt to disrupt the Warriors’ rhythm and pressure Walker, who still scored 26 points.
During that stretch, they hit 8 of 15 shots, outrebounded Henrico 10-2, and forced seven turnovers.
Even two long 3-pointers by Walker couldn’t wrest the advantage from the Hawks, who went into the final period up 39-35.
“The kids have a great mindset,” Rohr said. “They work super hard. They knew they were doing some things wrong. They took it upon themselves to get together, say let’s get this next possession, let’s get a defensive stop and turn it into something good on the offensive end. It’s all about those kids.”
Try as they might, Henrico, which dressed just seven players, couldn’t slow the Hawks in the final quarter.
Despite the visitors’ scrambling pressure and spirited play, the Hawks remained poised, connected on 7 of 13 shots, most from close range, controlled the paint 12 rebounds to six and the scoreboard 20-9.
Jordan Davis led Hanover with 22 points. Julia Mardigian, who drained two 3-pointers, contributed 10.
“I hadn’t been shooting the ball well, but today they were falling,” said Davis, a 5-10 senior guard. “They were overplaying a little bit, so I knew the back door cut would be open for the layup or a short jumper.
“We knew we had to be strong with the ball, not let them dictate how we play, and do what we were capable of doing.”
HENRICO (13-5) — Lauren Robinson 8, Diamond Brown 4, Alicia Powers 4, Keisha Thomas 2, Jada Walker 26. Totals: 0 0-0 44.
HANOVER (16-1) — Jordan Davis 22, Emily Mott 7, Julia Mardigian 10, Madison Miller 5, Erin Woodson 4, Adrianna Jacobs 2, Kayla Ford 3, Jessica Russell 6. Totals: 0 0-0 59.
Henrico 10 13 12 9 — 44
Hanover 16 6 17 20 — 59
3-point goals: — HEN: Jada Walker 2 HAN: Jordan Davis 1, Julia Mardigian 2, Madison Miller 1.
