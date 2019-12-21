Logan Nuckols scored 22 points as Patrick Henry slipped past Saint Gertrude 48-44 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High.
Nuckols scored 15 of her points in the second half. She made three 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 at the foul line, including 5 of 7 in the fourth quarter. Ava Smith scored 7 of her 12 points in the first half for the Patriots, ranked No. 9.
Saint Gertrude, ranked No. 8, got 13 points from Nan Kerner and 12 from Kate Samson. Kerner made a trio of 3-pointers.
Patrick Henry 8 12 19 9 -- 48
Saint Gertrude 10 7 17 10 -- 44
PH – Osuanah 10, Nuckols 22, Hughes 2, DeShazo 2, Smith 12
SG – Kerner 13, Plageman 5, Gill 2, Smith 5, Carter 7, Samson 12
