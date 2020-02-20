You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED RAIN AND SNOW CHANGING TO ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL
VIRGINIA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROAD CONDITIONS.
THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTES THIS
EVENING AND FRIDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES FALL TO THEN WELL
BELOW FREEZING TONIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS IN VIRGINIA OR MARYLAND, PLEASE
CALL 5 1 1. FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION IN NORTH CAROLINA, GO
TO HTTP://DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009.
(804) 649-6109
