Trinity Episcopal at Benedictine football. VISAA state semifinals.

Benedictine’s Nick Turner, right, receives a touchdown pass against Trinity Episcopal’s Hunter Brooks during the first half of the VISAA state semifinals at Benedictine College Prep on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Where they're going on signing day Feb. 2020

Name School Sport College
Seth Hawkins Amelia Football Howard
Sophie Lucas Atlee Equestrian George
Nick Turner Benedictine Football VMI
Malik James Benedictine Football Army
Colby Burcham Deep Run Cross country, track Virginia Tech
Rachel Crytser Hanover Track and field Air Force
Luke Daley Hanover Swimming Davidson
Josh Epperly Hanover Wrestling Campbell
Olivia Hunter Hanover Lacrosse Radford
Makenzie Joiner Hanover Track and field William & Mary
Tyshawn Wyatt Henrico Football James Madison
Cole Jenkins Lee-Davis Baseball VMI
Carter Trice Lee-Davis Baseball Old Dominion
Savanah Henley Lee-Davis Softball Purdue
Jack Rice Lee-Davis Track and field VMI
Elijah Rivers L.C. Bird Track and field Monmouth
Andre Crawley Manchester Football Wagner
Rave Harris New Kent Track and field Radford
Javonte Harding Prince George Track and field North Carolina A&T
Harrison Clifton Steward Baseball Richmond
Christian Thomas St. Christopher's Football Brown
Gerard Broussard St. Christopher's Soccer Campbell
Isiah Paige Varina Football Old Dominion
Alonzo Ford Varina Football Old Dominion

