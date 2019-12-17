Chris Tyree

Thomas Dale, Running back, Senior, 5-9, 175

Tyree might be the area’s top recruit. A Notre Dame pledge, he's been named All-Metro each of the past two years. He's a four-year starter who has rushed for 3,275 yards and has scored 34 total touchdowns in his career.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Local football players signing Division I letters of intent

Name High school Position College
Tyler Warren Atlee QB/TE Penn State
Alex Oliver Atlee WR/DB VMI
Jack Hall Benedictine OL/DL Delaware
Christian Dunn Benedictine LB VMI
Trey Boll Collegiate WR/LB Wake Forest
Nigel Williams Collegiate QB/DB Northwestern
Gilbert Deglau Collegiate OL Davidson
Ethan West Cosby LB UNC
D'Anta Johnson Dinwiddie OL/DL ECU
Will Reid Douglas Freeman OT VMI
Devin McCray Goochland WR/DB Richmond
David Laney Highland Springs DB East Carolina
Malcolm Greene Highland Springs DB LSU
Daytione Smith Highland Springs S Marshall
Suirad Ware Highland Springs OL/DL ECU
Evan Robinson Highland Springs OL VMI
Joe Johnson III Life Christian CB Penn State
Antonio Webb Life Christian DB JMU
Michael James Life Christian WR Liberty
Khalil Miller Life Christian DE Army
Jayvon Burrell Life Christian DL Marshall
Marvin Reed Life Christian WR/S N.C. Central
Chris Tyree Thomas Dale RB Notre Dame
Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale WR Richmond
Jeremy Singleton Trinity Episcopal OL Richmond

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription