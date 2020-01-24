804Varsity logo

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Tags

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription