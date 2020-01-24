Henrico lineman Tyshawn Wyatt commits to JMU; Isaiah Todd selected for McDonald's All-American Game
Eric Kolenich
Sports reporter
Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
TRENDING NOW
-
Five more Hokies enter NCAA transfer portal
-
4 Up, 4 Down: Justin Fuente is back at Virginia Tech, and that's better than hiring a new coach in January
-
Former Virginia Tech, NFL player Sam Rogers is named football coach at Hanover High
-
Hokies football schedule: Thursday night game among seven at Lane Stadium
-
Deal linking Squirrels and Giants ends after this season, with future affiliation undetermined
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.