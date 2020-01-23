Class 5, Region A girls final

L.C. Bird's Kameron Brown (left) and Highland Springs' Kymaya Williams fight for a ball during the first half of the Class 5, Region B girls final at Hermitage High School on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

@timpearrelltd

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription