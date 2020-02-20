Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED RAIN AND SNOW CHANGING TO ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTES THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES FALL TO THEN WELL BELOW FREEZING TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS IN VIRGINIA OR MARYLAND, PLEASE CALL 5 1 1. FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION IN NORTH CAROLINA, GO TO HTTP://DRIVENC.GOV. &&
breaking
Some high school basketball playoff games postponed
TRENDING NOW
-
Tomas Woldetensae's late 3 lifts UVA past North Carolina, 64-62
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
With 3-pointers falling, UVA rounding into form
-
Phillips: It's not over for VCU, but it's time to make this important change
-
On the court, the UR and VCU coaches are rivals. But their kids play on the same team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.