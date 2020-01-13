You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
...AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT...
AREAS OF FOG...INCLUDING SOME DENSE FOG...CONTINUES TO EXPAND TO
NOW COVERS ALL OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND MOST OF EASTERN VIRGINIA
AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITIES VARY FROM PLACE TO
PLACE, BUT ARE NOW MOSTLY UNDER ONE MILE WITH OTHER AREAS REDUCED
TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS.
MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO
THE AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND
USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.
