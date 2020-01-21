20200118_SPO_STCHRIS_AWE02

St. Christopher’s Keishawn Pulley Jr. takes a shot as Collegiate’s Maddax Winston-Evans defends. Pulley finished with 20 points. The Saints fell behind early but came back with a big second half in the rivarly game to improve their record to 10-1.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​tpearrell@timesdispatch.com   (804) 649-6965

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription