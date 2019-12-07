20181220_SPO_FREEMAN_DH02 (copy)

Sydney Clayton was a first-team all-region selection last season for Monacan, which returns all five starters from a 20-6 team and begins this season atop the T-D Top 10.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/times-dispatch

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

@timpearrelltd

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription