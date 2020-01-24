20191221_SPO_TDITCOLLEGIATE_01

Patrick Henry's Logan Nuckols (11) tries to keep the ball away from Collegiate's Chandler Eddleton (33) during the first half of the TDIT at Collegiate Fri. Dec. 20, 2019.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription