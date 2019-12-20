Life Christian narrowly edged Hopewell at home in a crazy final minute sequence that led to a 52-51 Eagles win in the first round of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles started the fourth quarter with a 3 by Michael Kennedy to extend the lead to 15.
The play of the game came soon after when Life Christian’s Kenard Richardson went from half court to the basket while weaving through three defenders on his way to the hoop before dishing it off to Logan Washington, who slammed it home.
The Blue Devils trailed by six late before cutting it to one as time dwindled. Hopewell’s Elvin Edmonds was fouled and made both free throws to give the Blue Devils the lead.
Washington was fouled and made both free throws to put Life Christian ahead.
Monacan 68, Collegiate 56: A 23-point night from Collegiate’s Mac Macdonald wasn’t enough for the home team to topple Monacan on the opening night of their TDIT play.
The Chiefs (5-0) outscored their opponents 24-14 in the final quarter, led by Walker Posey. Ten of his total 17 points came in the final eight minutes.
It was a complete roll reversal from the first quarter. The Cougars (4-4) outscored the Chiefs 22-10, and both Macdonald and Zach McCown had nine-point quarters with a combined five 3-pointers.
Collegiate won the 2018 TDIT boys tournament. Friday night’s 12-point margin was the closest final score for Monacan this season.
Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80: After a high scoring game, the Titans came out on top to secure the win in the first round of the TDIT.
Prince George’s Curtis Allen had 37 points, while Tavian Morris added 16 points.
Henry Coleman had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Trinity Episcopal. AJ Williams had 24 points. Burke Smith contributed 19 points.
Steward 76, Armstrong 45: Curtis Blair scored 19 points for the Spartans to get the victory against the Wildcats in the first round of the TDIT at Highland Springs High School.
Isaiah Simmons added 9 points in the win.
Jawaun Williams had 15 points for Armstrong, while Kevon Johnson and Raquan Lee-Bryson had 12 and seven points, respectively.
1 of 13
Hopewell's head coach Jackie Edmonds gives a direction to players against Steward during the first half of the first round of the TDIT at Hopewell High School on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.