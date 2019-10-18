You are the owner of this article.
Richmond Times-Dispatch high school football record book

  • 0
Records based on VHSL record books and local archives. Send updates to ekolenich@timesdispatch.com.

– TEAM RECORDS –

Longest winning streak

36 – Highland Springs, 2017-current

35 – Hopewell, 1948-1952

33 – L.C. Bird, 2012-2014

25 – Goochland, 2006-2007

Points scored in a game

114 – Petersburg, 1916

90 – King William, 2016

82 – L.C. Bird, 2014

Points scored in a season

819 – Manchester, 2018

Largest margin of victory

114 – Petersburg, 1916

82 – L.C. Bird, 2014

Largest comeback win

28 – Deep Run vs. Matoaca, 2006

Total yards in a game

637 – L.C. Bird, 2013

623 – Thomas Jefferson, 2017

Passing yards in a game

502 – Petersburg, 2010

Rushing yards in a game

609 – Thomas Jefferson, 2017

510 – L.C. Bird, 2013

501 – Goochland, 2013

Most first downs in a game

28 – L.C. Bird, 2012

– COACHING RECORDS –

Most wins in a career

280 – Jim Woodson, Powhatan

274 – Roger Brookes, King William and Henrico

228 – Ray Long Jr., Patrick Henry

213 – Vic Williams, Goochland and Thomas Dale

203 – David Bedwell, Henrico, L.C. Bird and Hermitage

– TOTAL YARDAGE –

Total yards in a career

10,817 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

9,263 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013

9,215 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended 2018

8,678 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009

8,648 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001

8,077 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006

6,923 – Andre Coble, Meadowbrook, ended in 2009

6,755 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003

6,658 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010

6,299 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, ended in 2010

Total yards in a season

4,152 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006

4,117 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

3,583 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

3,128 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2014

3,101 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, 2018

3,096 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, 2009

3,041 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018

2,991 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003

2,965 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999

2,903 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008

2,881 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2007

2,777 – Brendan Riddick, Hermitage, 2010

Total yards in a game

501 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010

– TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS –

Total touchdowns in a career

135 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

119 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018

110 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013

105 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006

103 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009

97 -- Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended 2016

91 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000

83 – Andre Coble, Meadowbrook, ended in 2009

80 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, ended in 2004

79 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010

Total touchdowns in a season

56 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

55 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005

52 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, 2018

50 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006

47 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999

45 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018

45 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

41 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2007

40 – Marcus Temple, King William, 2006

40 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, 2010

38 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2003

Total touchdowns in a game

8 – Malik Van Brussel, J.R. Tucker, 2013

7 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2003

7 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2004

7 – Jermaine Davis, John Marshall, 2007

7 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

7 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2016

7 – Fuller Hoepner, Cosby, 2009

7 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012

– PASSING RECORDS –

Passing yards in a career

9,152 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

8,648 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001

8,605 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013

7,409 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009

7,304 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016

7,148 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018

6,755 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003

6,291 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006

5,945 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended 2010

5,768 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 1999

Passing yards in a season

3,499 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

3,287 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005

3,017 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999

3,007 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

3,004 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006

2,991 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003

2,915 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018

2,905 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015

2,845 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013

2,809 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006

Passing yards in a game

502 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010

484 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

461 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015

460 – Jaylen Tyler, Thomas Jefferson, 2019

448 – Dustin Woody, Monacan, 2010

442 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018

426 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs 2014

420 – Chris Robinson, Thomas Jefferson, 2000

415 – Matt Thompson, St. Christopher’s, 2006

418 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015

407 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008

406 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, 2009

Passing touchdowns in a career

112 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

87 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013

85 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018

79 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009

74 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001

73 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000

73 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006

71 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010

69 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003

62 – Matt Hurdle, Highland Springs, ended in 2007

58 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, ended in 2005

Passing touchdowns in a season

48 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

43 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999

40 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005

35 – Brendon Clark, Manchester 2018

34 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

33 – Adam Morgan Dinwiddie, 2007

33 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006

33 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006

33 -- Eli Odom, Hermitage, 2015

30 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018

30 – Craig Akins, Matoaca, 1993

30 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, 2005

30 – Lewis Redman, King William, 2010

30 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008

Passing touchdowns in a game

6 – Josh Bailey, Clover Hill, 2008

6 – Jermaine Davis, John Marshall, 2007

6 – Noah Dowdy, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 2016

6 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008 and 2009

6 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

6 – Justin Ford, Matoaca, 2016

6 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018

5 – Reid Chenault, Goochland, 2013

5 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015

5 – Fuller Hoepner, Cosby, 2009

5 – Kyle Daniluk, Midlothian, 2016

5 – Justin Bristow, Mills Godwin, 2004

Longest TD pass

99 – Anthony Carson, Monacan, 2012

99 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2009

99 – Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry, 2017

Completions in a career

679 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

519 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009

502 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018

420 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003

394 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016

390 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006

369 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010

325 – Nick Tyler, John Marshall, ended in 2006

319 – Craig Akins, Matoaca, ended in 1993

316 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000

312 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, ended in 2005

Completions in a season

237 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006

232 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

212 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

205 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005

196 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003

185 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006

172 – John Damgard, St. Christopher’s, 2016

170 -- Eli Odom, Hermitage, 2015

168 – Adam Morgan Dinwiddie, 2007

161 – Drew Ferguson, Atlee, 2010

158 – Syour Fludd, Monacan, 2016

Completions in a game

33 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015

32 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010

31 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006

31 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009

30 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015

30 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006

29 – Patrick Bates, Midlothian, 1997

29 – Terry Lufsey, Colonial Heights, 2016

29 – Kevin Greene, Petersburg, 2009

28 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008

28 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013

Passing attempts in a game

68 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013

56 – Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage, 2007

54 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2012

54 – Blake Bowen, Trinity, 2015

53 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010

51 – Terry Lufsey, Colonial Heights, 2016

50 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018

49 – Jaylen Tyler, Thomas Jefferson, 2019

– RUSHING RECORDS –

Rushing yards in a career

5,342 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, current

5,320 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, ended in 2004

5,169 – Nick Fleming, Thomas Dale, ended in 2003

5,098 – Maurice Newbill, King William, ended in 1997

4,846 – Kevin Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 1983

4,822 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011

4,684 – Travis Lee, New Kent, ended in 2004

4, 578 – D.J. Coles, Goochland, ended in 2007

4,538 – George Jones, New Kent, ended in 2002

4,447 – Patrick Mills, Matoaca, ended in 2006

4,438 – Kavell Conner, Manchester, ended in 2004

Rushing yards in a season

3,128 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2014

2,935 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012

2,785 – Adam Burke, Lee-Davis, 1995

2,550 – Todd Shelton, Louisa, 2006

2,509 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011

2,342 – Victor “Macho” Harris, 2004

2,321 – Rontray Houchens, Louisa, 2004

2,301 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2010

2,280 -- Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, 2016

2,210 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2003

Rushing yards in a game

467 – Keyonte Thompson, J.R. Tucker, 2017

426 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012

423 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013

418 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2004

407 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2016

406 – Tabyus Taylor, Hopewell, 2013

380 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen 2017

371 – Marcus Temple, King William 2006

362 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012

360 – Nate Roscoe, Hermitage, 2013

Rushing touchdowns in a career

70 – D.J. Coles, Goochland, ended in 2007

65 – Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, ended in 2016

61 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011

52 – Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird, ended in 1992

48 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, ended in 2006

48 – Derrick Green Hermitage, ended in 2012

46 -- Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016

44 – Julian Bowers, Clover Hill, ended in 2005

44 – Jason Snelling, L.C. Bird, ended in 2001

Rushing touchdowns in a season

38 – Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, 2016

33 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011

26 – Nathan Evans, Lee-Davis, 2015

25 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017

24 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird 2010

24 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013

23 – Nate Roscoe, Hermitage, 2013

23 – Julian Bowers, Clover Hill, 2005

Rushing touchdowns in a game

8 – Malik Van Brussel, J.R. Tucker, 2013

8 – Jalen Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, 2017

7 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2016

7 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012

6 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2015

6 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017

Several tied at 5

Longest run for TD

99 – Greg Edmonds, L.C. Bird, 1980

98 – Isaiah Paige, Varina, 2016

96 – Jason Ross, Patrick Henry, 1991

94 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000

90 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000

88 – Bruce McMullen, Varina, 2001

82 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000

80 – A.J. Zollar, Atlee, 2015

80 – Andre Cobbs, James River, 2000

Carries in a career

685 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011

637 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, ended in 2006

633 – Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird, ended in 1992

Carries in a season

293 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017

283 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2010

276 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird 2011

Carries in a game

45 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013

45 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012

44 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, 2005

43 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011

42 – Rashad Lewis, L.C. Bird, 2003

– RECEIVING RECORDS –

Receiving Yards in a career

2,719 – David Hearington, Hopewell, ended in 2003

2,605 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006

2,502 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

2,361 – David Terrell, Huguenot, ended in 1997

2,254 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007

2,125 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, ended in 2005

2,027 – Kytwan Heath, John Marshall, ended in 1996

1,960 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979

1,927 – Bruce Branch, Huguenot, ended in 1996

1,893 – Remus James, Petersburg, ended in 1989

Receiving yards in a season

1,364 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

1,356 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2003

1,345 – Hayden Mitchell, St. Christopher’s, 2016

1,250 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, 2005

1,237 -- Ja'Had Carter, Henrico, 2017

1,172 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, 1999

1,133 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 2006

1,106 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997

1,087 – David Hearington, Hopewell, 2002

1,079 – Bruce Branch, Huguenot, 1994

Receiving yards in a game

300 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

259 – Nigel McGowan, Lee-Davis, 2005

252 – Doug Brackett, Lee-Davis, 1971

248 – Michael Crute, Varina, 1991

246 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2004

236 – Gary Johnson, Armstrong, 1995

236 – Chris Smith, Clover Hill, 2008

229 – Jake Brown, Trinity Episcopal, 2015

222 – Jessie Ford, George Wythe, 1996

221 – Danyell Easley, John Marshall, 1993

Receiving touchdowns in a career

37 – Terrell Brown, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008

35 – David Terrell, Huguenot, ended in 1997

28 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, ended in 1999

26 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979

26 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007

25 – Brian Whirley, Colonial Heights, ended in 1996

25 – Tyree Evans, George Wythe, ended in 2003

25 – Griff Yancey, Hermitage, ended in 2005

24 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006

23 – Rasheed Worsham, L.C. Bird, ended in 2013

23 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, ended in 1999

Receiving touchdowns in a season

18 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, 1978

18 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, 1999

16 – Billy McMullen, Henrico, 1996

16 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997

16 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, 1999

15 -- Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

15 – David Hearington, Hopewell, 2003

14 – Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry, 1996

14 – Ray Grenske, Powhatan, 2006

14 – Mason Simpson, Mills Godwin, 2007

14 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 2007

14 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, 2008

14 – Hayden Mitchell, St. Christopher’s, 2016

Receiving touchdowns in a game

5 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

4 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

4 – Chris Smith, Clover Hill, 2008

4 – Darrell Shrock, Appomattox, 1978

4 – Michael Crute, Varina, 1991

4 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997

4 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, 1999

4 – Griff Yancey, Hermitage, 2004

4 – Ben Smith, Matoaca, 2009

4 – Keith Johnson, Petersburg, 2009

4 – Terrence Whitfield, Matoaca, 2015

Receptions in a career

179 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008  

157 – David Hearington, Hopewell, ended in 2003

132 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007

126 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, ended in 2005

124 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006

116 – Jonathan Duhart, Manchester ended in 2013

116 – Kytwan Heath, John Marshall, ended in 1996

115 – Remus James, Petersburg, ended in 1989

112 – Ramal Johnson, J.R. Tucker, ended in 1997

108 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979

Receptions in a season

76 – David Hearington, Hopewell, 2003

71 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2003

70 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, 2005

69 -- Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

69 -- Ayinde Budd, Collegiate, 2017

67 – Matt Snyder, Deep Run, 2006

65 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, 2006

65 – Richard Corrada, Meadowbrook, 1966

64 – Daquan Coles, Dinwddie, 2006

64 – Drew Smith, Mills Godwin, 2003

Receptions in a game

16 – Darius Simpson, Thomas Jefferson, 2010

14 – Matt Snyder, Deep Run, 2006

14 – Mikel Merritte, John Marshall, 2018

13 – Jamie Wilkerson, Powhatan, 2000

13 – Ayinde Budd, Collegiate, 2017

13 – Conner Dusenbury, James River, 2018

12 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017

12 – Doug Brackett, Lee-Davis, 1971

12 – Jerome Taylor, Thomas Jefferson, 2000

12 – Ryan Harris, Powhatan, 2001

12 – Nigel McGowan, Lee-Davis, 2005

12 – Michael Quash, Douglas Freeman, 2007

12 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 159

12 – Monty Smalley, Douglas Freeman, 2008

Longest TD reception

99 – Greg McMillan, Monacan, 2012

99 – David Thalhimer, Collegiate, 2009

99 – Terrance Oxendine, Patrick Henry 2017

– DEFENSIVE AND SPECIAL TEAMS RECORDS –

Most sacks in a game

6 – D'Anta Johnson, Dinwiddie, 2019

5 – Cornell Lucess, Dinwiddie 2019

4.5 – Steve Beasley, Dinwiddie, 2000

Most interceptions in a season

13 – Ronnie Monroe, Hopewell, 2015

12 – Mark Ingram, Manchester, 1980

10 – Jaden Miller, Hermitage, 2014

10 – Dallas Carter-Taylor, Hermitage, 2014

9 – Lee Peaseley, Collegiate, 2009

Most interceptions in a game

5 – Ron Carter, Huguenot, 1988

4 – Mark Ingram, Manchester, 1980

4 – Justin Bristow, Mills Godwin, 2003

Most interceptions in a game – Team

6 – Henrico, 1999

Longest interception return for TD

107 – Buck Johnson, Clover Hill, 2000

105 – Kevin Atkins, Henrico, 1999

105 – Chamont Thompson, L.C. Bird, 2002

102 – Juanye Pitt, Dinwiddie, 2016

102 – Keyan Grant, Midlothian, 2013

101 – Jaden Miller, Hermitage, 2014

100 – Dallas Carter-Taylor, Hermitage, 2014

100 – Shaquez Cosby, Highland Springs, 2018

Longest fumble return for TD

90 – LeQuan Lawrence, Meadowbrook, 2008

Most career field goals

32 – Colby Cooke, Goochland ended in 2011

Most field goals in a season

17 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011

Longest field goal

52 – Blair Pritchard, Atlee, 2000

51 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011

51 – Trae Burgess, Colonial Heights

50 – Jhonathon Maldonado, Highland Springs, 1999

48 – Stephen Denuel, Cosby, 2008

48 – Dustin Toth, Manchester, 2008

47 – Lee Wimbish, Collegiate, 1979

47 – Jake Johnston, Collegiate, 2016

47 – Jacob Hayward, Goochland, 2018

47 – John Dustin, Hanover, 2018

47 – Aaron Vardell, Midlothian, 2018

Most field goals in a game

4 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011

4 – John Dustin, Hanover, 2015

3 – Adam Tiller, Hopewell, 1999

3 – Stephen Denuel, Cosby, 2008

3 – Matt Sharpe, L.C. Bird, 1999

Most PATs in a game

10 – Justin Davis, Dinwiddie, 2018

9 – Todd Anspach, Dinwiddie, 2017

9 – Todd Anspach, Dinwiddie, 2016

8 – Matt Palmen, Hanover, 2010

8 – Bryson Henry, Cosby, 2014

8 – Reed Westra, L.C. Bird, 2014

8 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011

8 – Egan Alsheskie, Henrico, 2016

8 – Jayden Alsheskie, Highland Springs, 2018

Longest kickoff return for TD

99 – EJ Deborus, Patrick Henry, 1997

99 – Kraig Bridy, Monacan, 1999

99 – Javon LaPierre, L.C. Bird, 2016

99 – Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale, 2018

99 – Tremayne Talbert, Highland Springs, 2018

99 -- Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 2019

98 – Cordell Mattox, Goochland, 2016

98 – Joey Doherty, Midlothian, 2015

Longest punt return for TD

99 – Tremayne Talbert, Highland Springs, 2018

80 – Montino Williams, Hopewell, 2001

Longest blocked punt for TD

25 – Michael Johnson, Hermitage, 2007

Longest punt

78 – Charles Nunnally, Manchester, 1959

73 – Brett Zebrosky, L.C. Bird, 1990

66 – Mike Stevens, L.C. Bird, 1995

Most punts in one game

8 – Bryson Henry, Cosby 2015

7 – Mike Stephens, L.C. Bird, 1994

7 – Todd Nestor, Thomas Dale, 1991

Tags

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

