Age: 17
GPA: 4.5
Athletic accomplishments: A defensive midfielder on the field hockey team, Megan scored four goals, added four assists and recorded 18 defensive saves in the month of September. She was named second-team All-Metro last year. She was named Freeman's defensive player of the year each of the past two seasons.
Academic accomplishments: Megan is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She's an officer for the Rebelettes, and she's ranked 18th in her class of 396 students.
Favorite class: “Journalism,” with Mr. Pruett.
Future major: She's considering biology.
Three words to describe her: “Easy-going, driven, fun.”
Dream job: “Veterinarian.”
First job she wanted as a kid: “When I was in preschool I wanted to be a zookeeper.”
Favorite book: “The Glass Castle.” Jennet wells.
Working to improve: “I could work on my time management and maybe my patience.”
Best sports memory: “When we beat Atlee, who was the second seed at the time. That was really exciting because the team came together. It was a really good moment for all of us. We performed a lot better than we thought we could."
On her playlist: “I listen a lot of different music. Most country -- Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Janson."
Most embarrassing music on her playlist: “Old Taylor Swift.”
Person alive she admires the most: “My parents. They’re really caring people.”
Favorite thing about field hockey: “It’s kind of a random sport and not very popular. I like that it’s different and unique. I find game strategy really interesting. I like that it’s a little unpopular so it’s quirky. It’s a tight-knit community because of how small it is.”
Favorite emoji: “The one where the eyes are all crazy, and it’s a smile, and the tongue is sticking out.”
If she could go on any show: “Probably The Bachelor. It would be really fun to go to those tropical islands.”
If she could travel anywhere in the world: “Greece.”
Best advice she’s received: “My mom always tells me 'What’s meant to be will be.' "
If she could have dinner with anyone dead or alive: “Carrie Underwood.”
If she could be any animal: “Probably a dolphin.”
Her house is burning down and she can take only one thing with her: “A photo album.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.