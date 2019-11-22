Age: 17 GPA: 4.55
Athletic accomplishments: A senior on the volleyball team, Mark recorded 255 kills, 20 assists, 30 blocks, 76 digs and 45 aces this year. He’s a member of the Richmond Volleyball Club’s USA Volleyball travel team. He’s also a swimmer and basketball player. He’ll play for North Greenville University next year.
Academic accomplishments: Mark is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Latin Honor Society, and he’s a winner of the AP Scholar Award. He’s taken three AP tests, he is a member of the Language Latin Club, and he’s the president of Young Republicans. He’s the secretary for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and he’s an SCA representative.
Favorite class: “Biology with Ms. Coleman.”
Intended major: “Biology” in preparation for medical school.
Future career: “Pediatrician.”
Three words to describe him: “Loyal, encouraging, lighthearted.”
First job he wanted as a kid: “Life guard.”
Favorite book: “The ‘Percy Jackson’ series.”
Working to improve: “Staying focused in school.”
Best sports memory: “Having 24 kills in a volleyball match.” It was in September against Matoaca and was a career high.
On his playlist: “Really everything — rap, pop, pretty much everything except country. I can’t stand country.”
Most embarrassing music: The band “Chicago.”
Person alive he admires the most: “My dad.”
Favorite thing about volleyball: “The team aspect of it. You can’t win by yourself, you need everyone on the court focused and playing well as a team.”
Favorite emoji: “The clown emoji.”
If he could go on any game show: “Survivor.”
If he could travel anywhere in the world: “Anywhere with a nice beach, like Fiji.”
Best advice he’s ever received: “To be third,” which his Mom told him — put God first, others second and yourself third.
If he could have dinner with anyone dead or alive: “Abraham Lincoln.”
If he could be any animal: “Shark.”
Most likely to be early or late: “Late.”
His house is burning down and he can take only one thing with him: “My Grandpa used to collect statue figurines, and when he died we each got to keep one. So I would take that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.