Sherese Pittman scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Steward pulled away in the second half to beat Clover Hill 51-32 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High.
Steward led 18-17 at the break. Pittman, a 6-1 guard/forward, had 4 points at that point but piled up 10 in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
Tori West added 10 points.
Angel Crowder led Clover Hill with 14 points.
Steward 9 9 14 19 -- 51
Clover Hill 9 8 9 6 -- 32
St – West 10, Qureshi 6, Odibo 2, Fox 7, Pittman 26
CH – Crowder 14, Coleman 2, Ebert 8, Shazer 6, Atkinson 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.