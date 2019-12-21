Steward School logo

Sherese Pittman scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Steward pulled away in the second half to beat Clover Hill 51-32 in a Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls consolation game on Saturday at Hopewell High.

Steward led 18-17 at the break. Pittman, a 6-1 guard/forward, had 4 points at that point but piled up 10 in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.

Tori West added 10 points.

Angel Crowder led Clover Hill with 14 points.

Steward        9   9 14  19  -- 51

Clover Hill     9   8   9   6  -- 32

St – West 10, Qureshi 6, Odibo 2, Fox 7, Pittman 26

CH – Crowder 14, Coleman 2, Ebert 8, Shazer 6, Atkinson 2

