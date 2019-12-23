Isaiah Harris converted a jumper off a steal to give Monacan the lead with 48 seconds left, then added two free throws as the Chiefs beat Life Christian Academy 63-59 in the boys third-place game of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament on Monday at Hanover High School.
Monacan, ranked sixth in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, was without three starters due to injury. The Chiefs compensated by getting production throughout the lineup. Noel Stock led the way with four 3-pointers and 16 points. Cliff Robinson had 9 points, and four others had at least 7. Harris scored 6 of his 8 points in the final 1:26.
Monacan took a 50-46 lead into the fourth quarter, but fourth-ranked Life Christian went ahead 55-52 on Ikechi Chantilou’s drive. The Eagles had an opportunity to tie the game with 5 seconds left but missed a 3.
Kenard Richardson had 22 points for Life Christian. Chantilou added 17.
Hopewell 62, Collegiate 52: Elvin Edmonds IV scored 22 points as Hopewell pulled away from Collegiate in the fourth quarter in the boys fifth-place game.
The Blue Devils had a 41-40 lead going into the final period, when Edmonds scored 12 of his points. He made four 3-pointers. Dennard Hutchinson added 13 points.
Zach McCown nailed five treys and scored 15 points for the Cougars. Mac Macdonald scored 12 points.
Armstrong 74, Prince George 70: Raquan Lee-Bryson came up big for the Wildcats, racking up 22 points in a narrow win over the Royals in a consolation game.
The Wildcats outscored the Royals by 12 in the fourth quarter.
Jawaun Williams added 19 points in the victory for Armstrong. Curtis Allen paced Prince George with 20.
Girls
Trinity Episcopal 48, Collegiate 44: Trailing 41-38, Trinity outscored Collegiate 10-3 down the stretch to take the girls third-place game.
Tiffani Bartee gave the Titans the lead with a layup then added two free throws to make it 44-41. The Cougars had a couple of chances to regain the lead but couldn’t convert, and Trinity put the game away at the foul line.
Kristy Hamze had 14 points and Bartee added 13 for Trinity, ranked fifth in the Times-Dispatch top 10 poll. Collegiate, which overcame an 8-point halftime deficit with a 16-4 third quarter, got 18 points from Abby Freeman.
Steward 52, Patrick Henry 46: Sherese Pittman scored a game-high 25 points as the Spartans took down the Patriots.
Tori West chipped in 12 points in the winning effort for Steward.
Ava Smith tallied 22 points in Patrick Henry’s loss. Logan Nuckols chipped in 12.
Saint Gertrude 66, Clover Hill 31: Nan Kerner scored 27 points and tallied 10 steals for the Gators in a win over the Cavaliers in their consolation game.
Kate Samson added 15 points in the victory for Saint Gertrude.
Angel Crowder scored 9 points for Clover Hill.
