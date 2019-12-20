TDIT logo.png

What: Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament for high school basketball

When: Dec. 20, 21, 23

Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover

Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30

Tickets: $10 per day, $25 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.

Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament boys bracket.jpg

Boys schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80

• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30

• Steward 76, Armstrong 45

• Monacan 68, Collegiate 56

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Prince George at Hopewell, noon

• Armstrong vs. Collegiate, 1:30 p.m.

• Trinity Episcopal vs. Life Christian, 6:30

• Steward vs. Monacan, 8

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

• Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

• Third-place game, 5

• Championship, 8:30

Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls bracket.jpg

Girls schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43

• Steward at Hopewell, 6

• Highland Springs 66, Saint Gertrude 40

• Collegiate 56, Patrick Henry 37

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Clover Hill vs. Steward, 9 a.m.

• Saint Gertrude vs. Patrick Henry, 10:30

• Trinity Episcopal vs. Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.

• Highland Springs vs. Collegiate, 5

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

• Fifth-place game, noon

• Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.

• Championship, 6:30

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription