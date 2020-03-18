VISAA Division I boys basketball
Coach of the year: Glenn Farello, St. Paul VI Catholic High School
Player of the year: Jeremy Roach, St. Paul VI Catholic High School
First team: Noel Brown, Flint Hill School; Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal School; Darius Johnson, Episcopal High School; Trevor Keels, St. Paul VI Catholic High School; Xavier Lipscomb, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Christian Moore, Cape Henry Collegiate; Andre Screen, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s-Belfield School
Second Team: Jared Cross, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Garrett Johnson, Episcopal High School; Knasir McDaniel, St. Paul VI Catholic High School; D. J. Slaughter, St John Paul the Great High Schcool; A.J. Williams, Trinity Episcopal School
VISAA Division II boys
Coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge School
Player of the year: Michael Gray, Blue Ridge School
First team: Jordan Battle, Norfolk Collegiate; Angelo Brizzi, Highland School; I.J. Ezuma, Hargrave Military Academy; Isaiah Folkes, Middleburg Academy; Jaden House, Middleburg Academy; William Lee, Blue Ridge School; Efton Reid, The Steward School; Clarence Ruppert, Miller School of Albemarle
Second Team: Mazae Blake, Hargrave Military Academy; Kaleb Brown, Nansemond Suffolk Academy; Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge School; Tristan How, Norfolk Collegiate; Ismael Plet, Virginia Episcopal School
VISAA Division III boys
Coach of the year: Richard Mason, Life Christian Academy
Player of the year: Kennard Richardson, Life Christian Academy
First team: Joshua Campbell, The Carmel School; Ikechi Chantilou, Life Christian Academy; Chance Church, Eastern Mennonite School; Donovan Keyes, The Fairfax Christian School; Aviwe Mahlong, Eastern Mennonite School; Matt Nunez, Walsingham Academy; Jonas Sanker, The Covenant School; Kaleb Torrence, The Fairfax Christian School
Second Team: Jayson Fain, Carlisle School; Haze Green, The Fairfax Christian School; Kevin Hodonou, Amelia Academy; Tim Montgomery, Portsmouth Christian School; Jadon Wilson, Richmond Christian School
Class 3, Region A girls
Player of the year: Jaelyn Brown, freshman, Lakeland
Coach of the year: Daryl Rountree, Lakeland
First team: Saniya Glasgow, freshman, Booker T. Washington; Kemonye Canady, sophomore, Lakeland; Takiyah Purcell, freshman, Hopewell; Ellen McCoy, junior, Colonial fffffHeights; Taylor Thomas, junior, Lafayette; Azaria Williams, senior, Park View; Deaona Watkins, sophomore, Park View
Second team: Madison Tolbert, senior, Hopewell; Kamora Hurts, sophomore, Booker T. Washington; Jamauri Demiel, sophomore, Lakeland; Tanaya Williams, freshman, Petersburg; Haley Hyndshaw, senior, Southampton; Katelyn Norman, freshman, New Kent; Asante Brown, junior, I.C. Norcom
