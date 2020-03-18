20200301_SPO_VISAABOYS_JM04

Eastern Mennonite’s Will Hess (left) and Nick Jones challenge Life Christian Academy’s Kenard Richardson in the VISAA Division III championship game at Virginia State. Richardson scored 11 points.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

VISAA Division I boys basketball

Coach of the year: Glenn Farello, St. Paul VI Catholic High School

Player of the year: Jeremy Roach, St. Paul VI Catholic High School

First team: Noel Brown, Flint Hill School; Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal School; Darius Johnson, Episcopal High School; Trevor Keels, St. Paul VI Catholic High School; Xavier Lipscomb, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Christian Moore, Cape Henry Collegiate; Andre Screen, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Second Team: Jared Cross, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School; Garrett Johnson, Episcopal High School; Knasir McDaniel, St. Paul VI Catholic High School; D. J. Slaughter, St John Paul the Great High Schcool; A.J. Williams, Trinity Episcopal School

VISAA Division II boys

Coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge School

Player of the year: Michael Gray, Blue Ridge School

First team: Jordan Battle, Norfolk Collegiate; Angelo Brizzi, Highland School; I.J. Ezuma, Hargrave Military Academy; Isaiah Folkes, Middleburg Academy; Jaden House, Middleburg Academy; William Lee, Blue Ridge School; Efton Reid, The Steward School; Clarence Ruppert, Miller School of Albemarle

Second Team: Mazae Blake, Hargrave Military Academy; Kaleb Brown, Nansemond Suffolk Academy; Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge School; Tristan How, Norfolk Collegiate; Ismael Plet, Virginia Episcopal School

VISAA Division III boys

Coach of the year: Richard Mason, Life Christian Academy

Player of the year: Kennard Richardson, Life Christian Academy

First team: Joshua Campbell, The Carmel School; Ikechi Chantilou, Life Christian Academy; Chance Church, Eastern Mennonite School; Donovan Keyes, The Fairfax Christian School; Aviwe Mahlong, Eastern Mennonite School; Matt Nunez, Walsingham Academy; Jonas Sanker, The Covenant School; Kaleb Torrence, The Fairfax Christian School

Second Team: Jayson Fain, Carlisle School; Haze Green, The Fairfax Christian School; Kevin Hodonou, Amelia Academy; Tim Montgomery, Portsmouth Christian School; Jadon Wilson, Richmond Christian School

Class 3, Region A girls

Player of the year: Jaelyn Brown, freshman, Lakeland

Coach of the year: Daryl Rountree, Lakeland

First team: Saniya Glasgow, freshman, Booker T. Washington; Kemonye Canady, sophomore, Lakeland; Takiyah Purcell, freshman, Hopewell; Ellen McCoy, junior, Colonial fffffHeights; Taylor Thomas, junior, Lafayette; Azaria Williams, senior, Park View; Deaona Watkins, sophomore, Park View

Second team: Madison Tolbert, senior, Hopewell; Kamora Hurts, sophomore, Booker T. Washington; Jamauri Demiel, sophomore, Lakeland; Tanaya Williams, freshman, Petersburg; Haley Hyndshaw, senior, Southampton; Katelyn Norman, freshman, New Kent; Asante Brown, junior, I.C. Norcom

