Girls basketball all-state teams
VISAA Division I
Coach of the year: Scott Allen, Paul VI
Player of the year: Lee Volker, Paul VI
First team: Faith Alston, Paul VI; Chandler Eddleton, Collegiate; Laila Jewett, Bishop Ireton; Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Isabella Perkins, Paul VI; Haley Sabol, Episcopal; Mikayla Simmons, Bishop O’Connell; Adriana Smith, Bishop O’Connell
Second team: Daija Bennett, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Kristy Hamze, Trinity Episcopal; Aija James, Bishop O’Connell; Kayla Rolph, Potomac; Kate Samson, St. Gertrude; Caitlyn Shumadine, Flint Hill
VISAA Division II
Coach of the year: Kara Bacile, Steward
Player of the year: Sherese Pittman, Steward
First team: Presleigh Braxton, Miller; Ella Dalton, Covenant; Alivia Giles, Nansemond-Suffolk; Megan Kirby, Highland; Cammy Reid, Nansemond-Suffolk; Abigail Soltys, Highland; Mimi Traynham, Steward; Olivia Wagner, Miller
Second team: Maren Council, Nansemond-Suffolk; Elisabeth Dunch, Oakcrest; Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Atlantic Shores; Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian (Fairfax); Mary Pennefather, Seton; Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian
VISAA Division III
Coach of the year: Pamela Walker, Richmond Christian
Player of the year: Emily Harman, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake)
First team: Alary Bell, Life Christian; Mya Coleman, Life Christian; Amara Harrell, Carlisle; Talyor Kindred, Life Christian; Victoria Lopez, Banner Christian; Jayla Nicholson, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake); Ta’Nya Outten, Richmond Christian; Prophet Sheffield, Richmond Christian
Second team: Ty’Nya Burnett, Life Christian; Daisy Harris, Carlisle; Zakyah Lindsay, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake); Alex Nance, Roanoke; Alyssa Rivas, Brunswick; Nadia Vugteveen, Banner Christian
