Teammates rush towards Mimi Traynham after drawing a foul on a made basket after a steal during VISAA playoff action at Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.Team mates Saara Qureshi (2), Reese Pittman (23) and Gates Fox (13) react. 2/28/2019: Steward's Mimi Traynham (right) battles for the ball with Atlantic Shores' Ny Lambert. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Steward's Mimi Traynham (right) battles for the ball with Atlantic Shores' Ny Lambert. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Teammates rush towards Mimi Traynham (back to camera) after she drew a foul on a made basket following a steal in a VISAA quarterfinal at Steward School. Teammates Reese Pittman (23) and Gates Fox (13) react. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Teammates rush towards Mimi Traynham (back to camera) after she drew a foul on a made basket following a steal in a VISAA quarterfinal at Steward School. Teammates Reese Pittman (23) and Gates Fox (13) react. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Steward's Mimi Traynham (L) and Gates Fox trap Atlantic Shores Ny Lambert during VISAA playoff action at Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. JOE MAHONEY Steward's Mimi Traynham (L) and Gates Fox trap Atlantic Shores Ny Lambert during VISAA playoff action at Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. JOE MAHONEY Steward's Mimi Traynham comes up court with yet another steal during VISAA playoff action at Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. JOE MAHONEY Steward's Mimi Traynham comes up court with yet another steal during VISAA playoff action at Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. JOE MAHONEY

 JOE MAHONEY

Girls basketball all-state teams

VISAA Division I

Coach of the year: Scott Allen, Paul VI

Player of the year: Lee Volker, Paul VI

First team: Faith Alston, Paul VI; Chandler Eddleton, Collegiate; Laila Jewett, Bishop Ireton; Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Isabella Perkins, Paul VI; Haley Sabol, Episcopal; Mikayla Simmons, Bishop O’Connell; Adriana Smith, Bishop O’Connell

Second team: Daija Bennett, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Kristy Hamze, Trinity Episcopal; Aija James, Bishop O’Connell; Kayla Rolph, Potomac; Kate Samson, St. Gertrude; Caitlyn Shumadine, Flint Hill

VISAA Division II

Coach of the year: Kara Bacile, Steward

Player of the year: Sherese Pittman, Steward

First team: Presleigh Braxton, Miller; Ella Dalton, Covenant; Alivia Giles, Nansemond-Suffolk; Megan Kirby, Highland; Cammy Reid, Nansemond-Suffolk; Abigail Soltys, Highland; Mimi Traynham, Steward; Olivia Wagner, Miller

Second team: Maren Council, Nansemond-Suffolk; Elisabeth Dunch, Oakcrest; Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Atlantic Shores; Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian (Fairfax); Mary Pennefather, Seton; Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian

VISAA Division III

Coach of the year: Pamela Walker, Richmond Christian

Player of the year: Emily Harman, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake)

First team: Alary Bell, Life Christian; Mya Coleman, Life Christian; Amara Harrell, Carlisle; Talyor Kindred, Life Christian; Victoria Lopez, Banner Christian; Jayla Nicholson, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake); Ta’Nya Outten, Richmond Christian; Prophet Sheffield, Richmond Christian

Second team: Ty’Nya Burnett, Life Christian; Daisy Harris, Carlisle; Zakyah Lindsay, Veritas Collegiate (Chesapeake); Alex Nance, Roanoke; Alyssa Rivas, Brunswick; Nadia Vugteveen, Banner Christian

