When: Dec. 20, 21, 23

Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover

Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30

Tickets: $10 per day, $25 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.

Boys schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Prince George at Trinity Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30

• Armstrong vs. Steward at Highland Springs, 7:30

• Monacan at Collegiate, 7:30

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Prince George-Trinity loser vs. Life-Hopewell loser, noon

• Armstrong-Steward loser vs. Monacan-Collegiate loser, 1:30 p.m.

• Prince George-Trinity winner vs. Life-Hopewell winner, 6:30

• Armstrong-Steward winner vs. Monacan-Collegiate winner, 8

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

• Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

• Third-place game, 5

• Championship, 8:30

Girls schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Clover Hill at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.

• Steward at Hopewell, 6

• Saint Gertrude at Highland Springs, 6

• Patrick Henry at Collegiate, 6

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Clover Hill-Trinity loser vs. Steward-Hopewell loser, 9 a.m.

• Gertrude-Highland Springs loser vs. P. Henry-Collegiate loser, 10:30

• Clover Hill-Trinity winner vs. Steward-Hopewell winner, 3:30 p.m.

• Gertrude-Highland Springs winner vs. P. Henry-Collegiate winner, 5

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

• Fifth-place game, noon

• Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.

• Championship, 6:30

