When: Dec. 20, 21, 23
Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover
Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30
Tickets: $10 per day, $25 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.
Boys schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Prince George at Trinity Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30
• Armstrong vs. Steward at Highland Springs, 7:30
• Monacan at Collegiate, 7:30
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Prince George-Trinity loser vs. Life-Hopewell loser, noon
• Armstrong-Steward loser vs. Monacan-Collegiate loser, 1:30 p.m.
• Prince George-Trinity winner vs. Life-Hopewell winner, 6:30
• Armstrong-Steward winner vs. Monacan-Collegiate winner, 8
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
• Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
• Third-place game, 5
• Championship, 8:30
Girls schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Clover Hill at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.
• Steward at Hopewell, 6
• Saint Gertrude at Highland Springs, 6
• Patrick Henry at Collegiate, 6
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Clover Hill-Trinity loser vs. Steward-Hopewell loser, 9 a.m.
• Gertrude-Highland Springs loser vs. P. Henry-Collegiate loser, 10:30
• Clover Hill-Trinity winner vs. Steward-Hopewell winner, 3:30 p.m.
• Gertrude-Highland Springs winner vs. P. Henry-Collegiate winner, 5
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
• Fifth-place game, noon
• Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
• Championship, 6:30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.