The Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament for high school basketball returns for its 25th season on Friday, Dec. 20. Eight boys and eight girls teams will play in the tournament, and champions will be crowned on the third day. The Trinity Episcopal girls and Collegiate boys return to defend their titles.
The first-round games will be played at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate. The second round will be played at Hopewell High School on Dec. 21. The championship and consolation games will be played at Hanover on Dec. 23.
Single-day tickets are $10, and all-tournament passes are $25. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT. One ticket is good for all games played at that location that day.
When: Dec. 20, 21, 23
Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover
Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30
Tickets: $8 per day, $20 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.
Boys schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Prince George at Trinity Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30
• Armstrong vs. Steward at Highland Springs, 7:30
• Monacan at Collegiate, 7:30
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Prince George-Trinity loser vs. Life-Hopewell loser, noon
• Armstrong-Steward loser vs. Monacan-Collegiate loser, 1:30 p.m.
• Prince George-Trinity winner vs. Life-Hopewell winner, 6:30
• Armstrong-Steward winner vs. Monacan-Collegiate winner, 8
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
• Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
• Third-place game, 5
• Championship, 8:30
Girls schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Thomas Dale at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.
• Steward at Hopewell, 6
• Saint Gertrude at Highland Springs, 6
• Patrick Henry at Collegiate, 6
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Dale-Trinity loser vs. Steward-Hopewell loser, 9 a.m.
• Gertrude-Highland Springs loser vs. P. Henry-Collegiate loser, 10:30
• Dale-Trinity winner vs. Steward-Hopewell winner, 3:30 p.m.
• Gertrude-Highland Springs winner vs. P. Henry-Collegiate winner, 5
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
• Fifth-place game, noon
• Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
• Championship, 6:30
