CHESAPEAKE — In a smothering display of defense, Oscar Smith dominated Thomas Dale for a 29-7 victory in the Class 6, Region A football championship on Friday.
The Tigers held the Knights to just 32 yards of offense in the first half and 139 for the game – 62 coming on the Knights’ final possession that spoiled a shutout.
Offensively, Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko used his legs to surprise the Knights' defense in the first half. All but one of his carries came before halftime and he finished with 91 yards on the ground.
Running back Romon Copeland showcased his big-play ability with a 58-yard TD run and a 59-yard TD reception. He had 131 yards from scrimmage and three scores.
Copeland’s first score came after Oscar Smith blocked a punt to start a drive in the red zone and the senior punched it in from 2 yards out.
The Tigers took advantage of starting field position again in the second quarter when Vasko threw a 4-yard strike to Amonte Jones to cap a drive that began at the Thomas Dale 43.
Rectifying their few first-half mistakes, particularly fourth-down conversions, Oscar Smith converted twice on fourth down in the same third-quarter drive, including Copeland’s 58-yard score on 4th and 1.
