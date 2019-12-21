TDIT logo.png

What: Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament for high school basketball

When: Dec. 20, 21, 23

Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover

Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30

Tickets: $10 per day, $25 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.

Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament boys bracket.jpg

Boys schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80

• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30

• Steward 76, Armstrong 45

• Monacan 68, Collegiate 56

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Hopewell 64, Prince George 57

• Collegiate 57, Armstrong 51

• Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62

• Steward 56, Monacan 44

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place: Prince George vs. Armstrong, 10:30 a.m.

• Fifth-place: Hopewell vs. Collegiate, 1:30 p.m.

• Third-place: Life Christian vs. Monacan, 5

• Championship: Steward vs. Trinity Episcopal, 8:30

Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls bracket.jpg

Girls schedule

First round, Friday, Dec. 20

• Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43

• Steward at Hopewell, 6

• Highland Springs 66, Saint Gertrude 40

• Collegiate 56, Patrick Henry 37

Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21

• Steward 51, Clover Hill 32

• Patrick Henry 48, Saint Gertrude 44

• Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52

• Highland Springs 64, Collegiate 24

Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23

• Seventh-place: Clover Hill vs. Saint Gertrude, 9 a.m.

• Fifth-place: Steward vs. Patrick Henry, noon

• Third-place: Trinity Episcopal vs. Collegiate, 3:30 p.m.

• Championship: Highland Springs vs. Hopewell 6:30

