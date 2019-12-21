What: Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament for high school basketball
When: Dec. 20, 21, 23
Where: Dec. 20 at Trinity Episcopal, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Collegiate; Dec. 21 at Hopewell; Dec. 23 at Hanover
Championship games: Dec. 23 at Hanover High School; girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8:30
Tickets: $10 per day, $25 for a 3-day pass. Purchase tickets at the gate or at Richmond.com/TDIT.
Boys schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80
• Life Christian at Hopewell, 7:30
• Steward 76, Armstrong 45
• Monacan 68, Collegiate 56
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Hopewell 64, Prince George 57
• Collegiate 57, Armstrong 51
• Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62
• Steward 56, Monacan 44
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place: Prince George vs. Armstrong, 10:30 a.m.
• Fifth-place: Hopewell vs. Collegiate, 1:30 p.m.
• Third-place: Life Christian vs. Monacan, 5
• Championship: Steward vs. Trinity Episcopal, 8:30
Girls schedule
First round, Friday, Dec. 20
• Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43
• Steward at Hopewell, 6
• Highland Springs 66, Saint Gertrude 40
• Collegiate 56, Patrick Henry 37
Second round at Hopewell, Saturday, Dec. 21
• Steward 51, Clover Hill 32
• Patrick Henry 48, Saint Gertrude 44
• Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52
• Highland Springs 64, Collegiate 24
Final round at Hanover, Monday, Dec. 23
• Seventh-place: Clover Hill vs. Saint Gertrude, 9 a.m.
• Fifth-place: Steward vs. Patrick Henry, noon
• Third-place: Trinity Episcopal vs. Collegiate, 3:30 p.m.
• Championship: Highland Springs vs. Hopewell 6:30
