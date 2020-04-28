Gabe Henderson, a junior football player at Deep Run High School, died Monday after a boating accident in Lake Anna.
Four people were on a boat that went into the water in the southern end of the lake near Moody Town Road around 3:50 p.m. Monday, said Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Authorities from Virginia State Police, Louisa County and Spotsylvania County responded. Three of the individuals on the boat made it to shore, and the body of the fourth was recovered around 8 p.m.
The accident is still under investigation, and a cause of death has not been determined. It wasn't clear if the individuals were wearing life jackets, which is always recommended, Pearson said.
Deep Run principal Brian Fellows wrote to the school community Tuesday morning to inform them of Henderson's death.
"Gabe was a kind, polite and caring young man who was so full of life, with a smile that lit up the room," Fellows wrote.
A video that was posted to social media under Henderson's name and was viewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch appears to show him and others riding a small motor boat and smiling. Then it shows a foot of water on the boat. Finally, the video ends showing the boat mostly submerged and the people standing chest deep in water.
An update on the condition of the other three individuals wasn't available Tuesday afternoon.
The temperature of the water was 61 degrees, and it was a windy day on the lake, Pearson said. According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, when water temperature is between 60 and 70 degrees, it becomes difficult to control one's breathing. When the temperature is between 50 and 60 degrees, one can lose the ability to control his or her breathing.
Virginia is currently under a stay-at-home order imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam. If the individuals were related or quarantining together, riding the boat together would not have violated the order, Pearson said. If they weren't quarantining together, they could not have maintained a 6-foot distance, which the order requires.
Henderson was popular and kind to both students and teachers, Deep Run baseball coach Josh Aldrich said, and Henderson added a lot to the school community.
On the football field, he was tall, strong and talented. He played wide receiver and safety and was named all-region last fall for a football team that went 11-1 and had one of its best seasons in school history. He had several scholarship offers, including William & Mary and VMI. He also played basketball.
A number of Deep Run students gathered near the school's football stadium Monday night after hearing the news, Fellows said. While he recommended against large crowds, the principal urged the community to contact the school's counselors if they are struggling to cope. Fellows suggested a number of ways to group virtually, including crowdsourcing a slideshow of photos, creating memorial pages on social media and gathering on social platforms.
