Update: The Virginia High School League announced Thursday afternoon that Friday's and Saturday's high school state championship basketball games are cancelled.
Finalists in class 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be declared co-champs.
Earlier: The Virginia High School League announced that Thursday’s boys and girls state championship basketball games will go on as scheduled with spectators at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Friday’s and Saturday’s games, however, will be played in front of only immediate family members, essential tournament staff and media due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The league said in a release that participating schools “will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center.”
Of the decision to allow spectators for Thursday’s games, VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said: “Much like the ACC Tournament did, folks had already arrived from Gate City, etc., and felt it would be best to continue the games [Thursday], but we would do limited family attendance for Friday and Saturday. These are never easy and clean decisions as we all hope they would be.”
In rapidly changing scenarios on Wednesday, the ACC allowed spectators for Wednesday’s second-round tournament games but announced attendance would be limited to “essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members” for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in Greensboro, N.C.
Other leagues announced similar restrictions for their tournaments starting Thursday.
The VHSL’s Class 1 and Class 2 state title games are Thursday. Gate City, from Southwest Virginia, has two teams playing: The girls play Luray for the Class 2 championship at 12:30 p.m., and the boys play John Marshall at 2:30.
VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release that the league “continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and has had continued discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders. Based on that advice we have made the decision to conduct Friday and Saturday games to only allow immediate family attendance, with only essential tournament staff and credentialed media present.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, our decision is based on discussion we have had on how COVID-19 is progressing in the Commonwealth. We feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
The Class 3 and 4 games are Friday. Monacan’s girls take on Hampton at 12:30 in the Class 4 title game.
The Class 5 and 6 games are Saturday. Highland Springs’ girls play Princess Anne at 4:30 for the Class 5 crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.