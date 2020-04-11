Boys
Class 6
Player of the year: William Wilson, senior, South County
Coach of the year: Mike Robinson, South County
First team: Tyrell Harris, junior, Potomac; Donald Hand, sophomore, Landstown; Joseph Dagbe, senior, South Lakes; Andre Speight, junior, South County; Mekhai Washington, senior, Centreville; Efrem Johnson, sophomore, Western Branch; Avery Ford, junior, Centreville
Second Team: Dorian Staples, sophomore, Massaponax; Kylon Lewis, junior, Thomas Dale; Daniel Peterson, senior, Hayfield; Daniel Mbangue, senior, Fairfax; Kyle Honore, sophomore, Potomac; Zack Blue, senior, Patriot; Anthony Reyes, senior, Washington-Liberty; Kenyon Giles, sophomore, Oscar Smith
Class 5
Player of the year: Jacob Cooper, junior, Green Run
Coach of the year: Kenneth Harris, Green Run
First team: Landon Hawes, senior, Potomac Falls; Jahme Ested, senior, Henrico; Javon Swinton, senior, North Stafford; Jaylani Darden, junior, Norview; Jamontae Smith, junior, Patrick Henry; Alphonso Billups, sophomore, Varina; Elijah Kennedy, junior, Green
Second team: Jahn Hines, senior, Norview, Lance Johnson, senior, Freedom, Justin Fatherly, junior, Nansemond River; James Wallace, senior, Henrico; Tyler Warren, senior, Atlee; Greg Spurlock, junior, Rock Ridge; Jalen Coker, senior, Potomac Falls; Beau Everett, senior, Riverside
Class 4
Coach of the year: Rick Hite, King’s Fork
Player of the year: Jayden Epps, sophomore, King’s Fork
First team: Kapone Barley, senior, George Washington; Khai Seargeant, senior, Courtland; Matthew Anderson, senior, Loudon County; Kevon Ferrell, junior, Halifax County; Khaliyl Davis, senior, Woodrow Wilson; Jordan Parham, senior, Huguenot; Cliff Robinson, senior, Monacan
Second team: Chauncie Jenkins, junior, Menchville; Trent Dawson, senior, Loudoun Valley; Zyrail Mitchell, senior, Lake Taylor; Rayvon Graham, senior, E.C. Glass; Quentin Livingston, junior, King’s Fork; Demetri Gardner, junior, John Handley; Julien Hagerman, senior, Millbrook; Taevon Walden, senior, George Washington
Class 3
Player of the year: Jalen Buster, senior, Cave Spring
Coach of the year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring
First team: Keimari Artis, senior, Lakeland; Elvin Edmonds IV, junior, Hopewell; Jordan Wooden, senior, Northside; Tommy Mangrum, senior, Western Albemarle; Jalen Leftwich, junior, Liberty Christian; Dominic Strother, junior, Central (Woodstock); Kevon Johnson, senior, Armstrong
Second team: Quincy Snead, senior, Goochland; Mason Schmitz, junior, Skyline; Carmelo Pacheco, sophomore, Spotswood; Zymir Faulkner, junior, Charlottesville; Parker Huffman, senior, Cave Spring; Reed Pendleton, junior, Cave Spring; Clint Wright, junior, senior, Lakeland; Jaden Walker, junior, Petersburg
Class 2
Player of the year: Jason Nelson, junior, John Marshall
Coach of the year: Ty White, John Marshall
First team: Bradley Dean, senior, Gate City; Tyler Nickel, sophomore, East Rockingham; Cam Cormany, junior, Radford; Roosevelt Wheeler, junior, John Marshall; Tyce McNair, senior, East Rockingham; Isaiah McAmis, senior, Central (Wise); Jaden Firman, senior, Brunswick
Second team: Tyler Gilliam, senior, Appomattox County; Gerry Toney, junior, Buckingham; Troy Brandon, senior, Martinsville; Elijah Hayes, senior, Central (Wise); Mark Rogers, senior, Stuarts Draft; Dennis Parker, freshman, John Marshall; Elijah Seward, senior, John Marshall; Jermonta James, junior, Brunswick
Class 1
Coach of the year: Not selected
Player of the year: Ethan Millirons, sophomore, Auburn
First team: Corvion Davis, senior, Colonial Beach; Caleb Thomas, junior, Mathews; Tavon Jones, senior, Sussex Central; Will Dunlap, junior, Parry McCluer; Cade Looney, junior, Grundy; Ethan Powers, senior, Eastside; Grant Painter, senior, Riverheads
Second team: Tavares Lucas, junior, Colonial Beach; Kameron Johnson, junior, Charles City; Christian Williams, senior, Mathews; Adam Painter, junior, Riverheads; Michael Royal, junior, Auburn; Drew Hoge, junior, Bland County; Luke Carter, senior, Northwood; Grayson Honaker, junior, Honaker
Girls
Class 6
Player of the year: Alyssa Andrews, junior, Colgan
Coach of the year: Kirsten Stone, Madison
First team: Grace Townsend, senior, James River; Elizabeth Dufrane, senior, McLean; Bri Johns, senior, Edison; Tedi Markrigioros, junior, Madison; Bailey Williams, senior, Cosby; Hannah Williams, senior, Stonewall Jackson; Charlotte Jewell, senior, Edison
Second team: Crystal White, senior, Western Branch; Christiania Trivisonno, junior, Marshall; Melanie George, senior, Fairfax; Brianna Scott, junior, South Lakes; Cameren Downs, senior, Colonial Forge; McKenzie Matheny, sophomore, West Springfield; Arshae Jackson, freshman, James River; Eryn Byrd, sophomore, Western Branch
Class 5
Player of the year: Aziaha James, junior, Princess Anne
Coach of the year: Michael Hedrick, Patrick Henry-Roanoke
First team: Shakara Anderson, junior, William Fleming; Savannah Derey, junior, Patrick Henry-Roanoke; Jada Walker, junior, Henrico; Sydney Boone, junior, Highland Springs; Jasha Clinton, senior, Princess Anne; Sophia Coates, senior, Woodgrove; Iyanna Rogers, junior, Highland Springs
Second team: Maya Ellis, junior, Meadowbrook; Marissa Almonte, junior, Briar Woods; Elizabeth Suder, senior, Riverside; Shelby Fiddler, sophomore, Patrick Henry-Roanoke; Janiya Guilloux, senior, Norview; LeAsia Foreman, sophomore, Norview; Jordan Carpenter, senior, Matoaca; Ashley Steadman, sophomore, Woodgrove
Class 4
Player of the year: Jordan Hodges, junior, Monacan
Coach of the year: Shanda Bailey, Hampton
First team: Danielle McTeer, junior, Hampton; JaNaiya Quinerly, junior, Lake Taylor; Megan Stevenson, senior, Loudoun Valley; Jayla Hearp, sophomore, Hampton; Sydney Clayton, junior, Monacan; Ashanti Barnes, junior, Lake Taylor; Makayla Firebaugh, senior, James Wood
Second team: Maddie Ratcliff, senior, Pulaski; Olivia McGhee, freshman, Louisa; Lena Lee, senior, Monacan; Jordan Campbell, junior, Loudoun Valley; Mya Hamlet, senior, E.C. Glass; Avery O’Roke, sophomore, Millbrook; Alison Hauck, senior, Millbrook; Isabellah Middleton, senior, Tuscarora
Class 3
Coach of the year: Renee Favaro, Lord Botetourt
Player of the year: Stephanie Ouderkirk, senior, Spotswood
First team: Marta Apple, senior, William Monroe; Jaelyn Brown, freshman, Lakeland; Peyton Carter, senior, Abingdon; McKenzie Freeze, senior, Spotswood; Saniyah Glasgow, freshman, Booker T. Washington; Miette Veldman, senior, Lord Botetourt; Alden Yergey, freshman, Brentsville District
Second team: Lexi Bennington, senior, Spotswood; Ke’monye Canady, sophomore, Lakeland; Zoraida Icabalceta, sophomore, George Mason; Abigail Kennedy, junior, Carroll County; Zada Porter, junior, Cave Spring; Taylor Robertson, senior, Lord Botetourt; Becca Shiflet, junior, Turner Ashby; Kylie Stark, senior, Brookville
Class 2
Coach of the year: Kelly Houseright, Gate City
Player of the year: Sarah Thompson, junior, Gate City
First team: Emilee Weakley, sophomore, Luray; Alexis Kiser, junior, Floyd County; Jaedyn Cook, freshman, Thomas Jefferson; Jayda Smith, senior, Union; Christyan Reid, senior, Strasburg; Brooklin Frazier, sophomore, Ridgeview; Brynlee Burill, junior, Luray
Second team: Sanijah Robinson, junior, Greensville; Amaya Lucus, junior, Buffalo Gap; Sierra Hubbard, junior, Patrick County; Averie Price, senior, Lebanon; Allie Patterson, sophomore, King William; McKinley Fitzgerald, junior, Stuarts Draft; Tynasia Witcher, sophomore, Gretna; Janiya Medley, senior, Amelia
Class 1
Coach of the year: Misty Miller, Honaker
Player of the year: Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring), junior
First team: Brecha Bryd, senior, Surry County; Drea Betts, junior, George Wythe (Wytheville); Brianna Rich, senior, Rappahannock; Berkley Tyree, junior, Riverheads; Shea Foxx, senior, Galax; LeeAnna McNulty, junior, Honaker; Anna Whited, junior, Eastside
Second team: Harmony Taylor, senior, Lancaster; Maeyanna Delk, senior, Northampton; Candace Slaw, freshman, Rappahannock; Jamia Flythe, senior, Franklin; NeOndrda Kelly, senior, Surry County; Michaela Fiscus, senior, Rural Retreat; Kaylee Yates, senior, Eastside; Akilah Boyd, junior, Honaker
