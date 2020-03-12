Fans screamed, cheered big plays and, of course, booed calls during the two games that were played in the Virginia High School League boys and girls state basketball championships on Thursday at the Siegel Center.
There will be none of that on Friday.
Following suit with other leagues in a rapidly evolving landscape concerned with crowds and the spread of COVID-19, the VHSL canceled the two championship games on Thursday night and all games on Friday and Saturday.
Two teams did go home with championship trophies on Thursday — John Marshall was the last after beating Gate City 75-57 in the Class 2 boys game. The league said teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have been declared co-champions.
Monacan’s girls were scheduled to play Hampton on Friday in the Class 4 title game. Highland Springs’ girls were scheduled to play Princess Anne on Saturday for the Class 5 crown.
VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun said the league had monitored the Virginia Department of Health and had a webinar with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the week and as of Wednesday had planned to play all games.
That changed quickly throughout Thursday as the league followed the lead of college and pro leagues. The VHSL first decided to play Friday’s and Saturday’s games without spectators.
By afternoon, as the John Marshall game was going on in front of a boisterous crowd of around 3,000, the league announced that it had canceled Thursday night’s Class 1 boys and girls games at the Siegel Center following a state-of-emergency declaration by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Haun said it “would have been almost impossible to cancel [Thursday’s early games] just because of everything that was in place already and moving forward.” After the emergency declaration by the governor, he said league officials “felt it would be irresponsible to continue” with the tourney.
“Everybody is really paying attention to this,” Haun said. “It’s evolving quickly, and I think what we’re doing is the right thing to do.
“Is it a tough decision? Absolutely. We’ve got players, we’ve got coaches, we’ve got parents who have been working. In the case of the seniors, they’ve been working for a career to have this opportunity to do this. I feel bad for them, but in my heart this is the right decision based on where this country is and where we are with this virus.”
VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said this isn’t the first time the state basketball tournament wasn’t completed. McCall said it wasn’t held in 1919, 1929, 1938 and from 1943-47.
“Their hands were tied and they did what they felt is the best thing for everybody involved,” Highland Springs coach Franklin Harris said. “It’s changing so quick. It’s changing worldwide and it’s affecting everybody.
“The VHSL could have said we are canceling the tournament … with no co-champions. I respect them for saying … they’re co-champions. It’s bittersweet because you want to play and you want to win it all on the court. Sometimes you’re dealt something you have no control over.”
Monacan coach Larry Starr said his team requested an honorary final practice Thursday afternoon.
“I feel bad for our girls,” he said. “I feel bad for Hampton’s girls. You play that game, and there’s nothing like winning that game and celebrating at the end, and they’re going to miss that. The girls are excited that they’re co-state champions because they get a ring, but there’s nothing like winning that game and getting that feeling.
“When you look at the positive side for us, for Hampton, for Highland Springs, for all these girls who got there, it’s more than just winning that game. It’s a tournament, and it’s not easy to get there. There are over 300 teams in Virginia who wish they were there. So at least we were there.”
The VHSL will take a hit financially with the cancellation. Haun said the VHSL basically has three sources of income — tournament games, corporate sponsors and membership dues and fees from member schools — that help the league function. A big part of that comes from the football and basketball tournaments.
McCall said the three rounds of the basketball tournament last year brought in $587,000. The league was able to play the quarterfinals and semifinals this year, plus the two games in the finals.
“It’s not about the money,” Haun said. “It’s about kids’ safety. We’ll just have to make due with what we’ve got and figure out how to make ends meet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.