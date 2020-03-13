20190615_SPO_HSSPORTSGA_AWE12

The Virginia High School League said it will delay the start of the spring sports season for two weeks due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The league said the first date to play will be March 30, but that its Crisis Management Committee will re-evaluate things on March 25.

Teams were scheduled to open their seasons Monday.

The VHSL said the spring championships still are scheduled for their original dates.

The league also said local school divisions can hold practices if they chose.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 we convened the VHSL Crisis Management Committee and it was decided that the best course of action and most prudent at this time was to delay spring sports first play date by two weeks," VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a statement. "The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”

The VHSL canceled most of the state championship basketball games Thursday-Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center.

The Class 2 girls and boys games were played early Thursday afternoon. The league decided not to play the Class 1 games Thursday night after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency.

Friday’s and Saturday’s games were cancelled. Teams in Classes 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 were declared co-champions.

