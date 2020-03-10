The VHSL will conduct its state basketball tournament this weekend as planned, but will continue to monitor the impact of coronavirus.
The semifinal rounds will be played Tuesday night at high schools around the state, and the championships are Thursday-Saturday at the Siegel Center.
In a letter to teams on Tuesday, the VHSL recommended that teams skip the traditional pregame and postgame handshakes.
"While the VHSL recognizes good sportsmanship is one of our core values, the VHSL is asking its players, coaches and referees to not engage in its traditional pregame and postgame handshakes at the state basketball semifinals and finals in order to limit skin-on-skin contact that could spread COVID-19."
