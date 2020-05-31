Each year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Sports Backers select one high school senior boy and one girl as the scholar-athletes of the year. The 2020 winners will be announced Monday during a video presentation that begins at 7 p.m. You can watch on Richmond.com.
The video announcement is being held in lieu of the scholar-athlete banquet that is typically held each year at The Jefferson Hotel.
The winners will receive $5,750 each in scholarships. The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers also will name two runners-up $3,500 apiece.
Eight more boys and eight girls will receive $2,500 scholarships. The 20 finalists for the awards were named in mid May.
