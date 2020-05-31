Scholar-athlete logo

Scholar-athlete online presentation

Each year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Sports Backers select one high school senior boy and one girl as the scholar-athletes of the year. The 2020 winners will be announced Monday during a video presentation that begins at 7 p.m. You can watch on Richmond.com.

The video announcement is being held in lieu of the scholar-athlete banquet that is typically held each year at The Jefferson Hotel.

The winners will receive $5,750 each in scholarships. The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers also will name two runners-up who will receive $3,500 apiece. Eight other boys and eight other girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.

The 20 finalists for the awards were named in mid-May.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Tags

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email